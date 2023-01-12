Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: CM Bommai slams Congress' 'free power' poll promise

The Congress wants to win the election by making false promises, Bommai claimed, adding that it was unbecoming for the party which had governed the state for several years to make such "irresponsible statements".

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday (January 12) dismissed Congress' election promise as "irresponsible and irrational" to provide 200 units of free power to all households every month if voted to power in the state.

CM Bommai also said the announcement showed "how low they are in the electoral race". "It is an irresponsible and irrational decision. They (Congress) are desperate. That's why they are announcing. Many more such announcements are expected from Congress," Bommai told reporters.

"You (people) expect more (freebies) because of desperation." Projecting it as the party's "first guarantee" to the people, ahead of Assembly polls due by May, the Congress made the announcement on free electricity as it began its statewide election bus tour titled 'Praja Dhwani Yatre' in Belagavi on Wednesday.

The Congress wants to win the election by making false promises, Bommai claimed, adding that it was unbecoming for the party which had governed the state for several years to make such "irresponsible statements".

"It would have been acceptable had the same statement been made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as he is new (to politics). When the Congress government failed to ensure an uninterrupted power supply for six hours (a day), how can they give free power?" CM Bommai said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Youth Festival in Hubballi on Thursday at 4pm on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

The 26th edition of the festival, which will be held till January 16 at Hubballi-Dharwad, is being organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the Government of Karnataka.

It can be seen that the festival is held every year to provide exposure to talented youth at the national level, along with galvanising them towards nation building.

