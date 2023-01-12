Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: CM Bommai slams Congress' 'free power' poll promise

    The Congress wants to win the election by making false promises, Bommai claimed, adding that it was unbecoming for the party which had governed the state for several years to make such "irresponsible statements".

    Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: CM Bommai slams Congress' 'free power' poll promise AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 12, 2023, 4:00 PM IST

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday (January 12) dismissed Congress' election promise as "irresponsible and irrational" to provide 200 units of free power to all households every month if voted to power in the state.

    CM Bommai also said the announcement showed "how low they are in the electoral race". "It is an irresponsible and irrational decision. They (Congress) are desperate. That's why they are announcing. Many more such announcements are expected from Congress," Bommai told reporters.

    Also read: Centre burst six YouTube channels for spreading fake news

    "You (people) expect more (freebies) because of desperation." Projecting it as the party's "first guarantee" to the people, ahead of Assembly polls due by May, the Congress made the announcement on free electricity as it began its statewide election bus tour titled 'Praja Dhwani Yatre' in Belagavi on Wednesday.

    The Congress wants to win the election by making false promises, Bommai claimed, adding that it was unbecoming for the party which had governed the state for several years to make such "irresponsible statements".

    "It would have been acceptable had the same statement been made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as he is new (to politics). When the Congress government failed to ensure an uninterrupted power supply for six hours (a day), how can they give free power?" CM Bommai said.

    Also read: Kanjhawala case: Delhi court rejects Ashustosh Bhardwaj's bail plea

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Youth Festival in Hubballi on Thursday at 4pm on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

    The 26th edition of the festival, which will be held till January 16 at Hubballi-Dharwad, is being organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the Government of Karnataka.

    It can be seen that the festival is held every year to provide exposure to talented youth at the national level, along with galvanising them towards nation building.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2023, 4:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Centre burst six YouTube channels for spreading fake news - adt

    Centre burst six YouTube channels for spreading fake news

    Kanjhawala case: Delhi court rejects Ashustosh Bhardwaj's bail plea AJR

    Kanjhawala case: Delhi court rejects Ashustosh Bhardwaj's bail plea

    Miscreants pelt stones at Vande Bharat Express; breaks window in Visakhapatnam AJR

    Miscreants pelt stones at Vande Bharat Express; breaks window in Visakhapatnam

    Nupur Sharma receives licence to carry gun amid death threat over Prophet row - adt

    Nupur Sharma receives licence to carry gun amid death threat over Prophet row

    Uzbekistan cough syrup case: Officials suspend production licence of Marion Biotech; check details AJR

    Uzbekistan cough syrup case: Officials suspend production licence of Marion Biotech; check details

    Recent Stories

    Taaza Khabar star Bhuvan Bam opens up about acting aspirations; hopes 'Bollywood will take him seriously' vma

    Taaza Khabar star Bhuvan Bam opens up about acting aspirations; hopes 'Bollywood will take him seriously'

    Centre burst six YouTube channels for spreading fake news - adt

    Centre burst six YouTube channels for spreading fake news

    football Should Mbappe take over France's captaincy from Lloris? Former PSG star Rothen gives scathing response snt

    Should Mbappe take over France's captaincy from Lloris? Former PSG star Rothen gives scathing response

    Kanjhawala case: Delhi court rejects Ashustosh Bhardwaj's bail plea AJR

    Kanjhawala case: Delhi court rejects Ashustosh Bhardwaj's bail plea

    Diljit Dosanjh at Coachella 2023: 5 popular songs fans would want star singer to perform vma

    Diljit Dosanjh at Coachella 2023: 5 popular songs fans would want star singer to perform

    Recent Videos

    Auto Expo 2023: Inside the 'electrified' world of Lexus

    Auto Expo 2023: Inside the 'electrified' world of Lexus

    Video Icon
    Lexus RX 500h breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023 Check out its full video gcw

    Lexus RX 500h breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023; Check out its full video

    Video Icon
    Maruti Suzuki unveils Concept Electric SUV eVX market launch in 2025 watch gcw

    Maruti Suzuki unveils Concept Electric SUV eVX, market launch in 2025 | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Video Icon
    Tent City along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    'Tent City' along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    Video Icon