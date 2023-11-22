Karkala: CM Siddaramaiah orders probe into Parashuram theme park controversy during BJP era

CM Siddaramaiah orders a probe into the controversy surrounding Lord Parashurama's bronze statue in Karkala. Concerns arose about its authenticity during the BJP government's tenure. Allegations suggest fibreglass instead of bronze material. Udupi District Congress urged the investigation, citing misappropriation concerns in the statue's construction.

Amidst the controversy surrounding the bronze statue of Lord Parashurama situated at Erlapadi Umical hill in Karkala taluk, CM Siddaramaiah has directed authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. The statue gained significant attention during the tenure of the BJP government, prompting concerns about its authenticity.

The CM instructed the revenue department secretary to spearhead a comprehensive investigation and submit a detailed report regarding the contentious Parasurama Murthy statue. The controversy stems from the construction of the Parasurama theme park at Gomala farm in Karkala, Udupi district, during the previous BJP administration.



Allegations surfaced regarding the statue's material, with claims that it was made of fibreglass instead of the purported bronze. The Nirmidhi Kendra, responsible for half of the statue's creation, has come under scrutiny amidst these allegations. There are accusations that the then-minister, Sunil Kumar, hurriedly inaugurated the park to leverage the advantage of the assembly elections.

The Udupi District Congress has been actively advocating for an investigation into this matter for the past three months. Led by MLC Manjunath Bhandari, Congress leaders have persistently raised concerns about possible misappropriation under the guise of developmental work, bringing this issue to the Chief Minister's attention. MLC Manjunath highlighted that the CM has mandated a comprehensive inquiry into the dispute, reflecting the seriousness with which the matter is being addressed.