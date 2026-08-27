An advocate from Tiruchirappalli recounts the harrowing experience of his sister-in-law who survived a bus accident in Nepal. Part of a group on a pilgrimage to Mount Kailash, she witnessed other buses fall into a gorge amid devastating flash floods.

An advocate from Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, named Manoharan on Thursday voiced concern after his sister in law, undertaking a spiritual pilgrimage to Mount Kailash via Nepal, got caught in a devastating road accident involving multiple tour buses, amid flash floods that have struck Nepal's Bhotekoshi River and killed at least 165 people while hundreds remain missing. Speaking to ANI, the advocate described the scale of the accident, the survival conditions near the military camp, and the miraculous video call from his sister-in-law.

"She came through a video call. My sister-in-law Valinayaki, along with two more of our relatives by name Shivaranjani and Karpagam. They joined this group tour to Mount Kailash. The tour was about to start on 1st of August," he said.

Manoharan shared a detailed account of how the spiritual journey was planned and how he first learned about the disaster. "Due to some reason or another, it was postponed to the 22nd. On Sunday they proceeded from Chennai by flight. They reached Kathmandu. It was planned to be a three-day road journey towards Tibet, and thereafter they had other arrangements. Yesterday by about noon we received information with two photographs and voice messages stating that there was a catastrophe and they are safe," the advocate said.

Horrifying Account of the Accident

Describing the size of the convoy and explaining how they received subsequent updates and calls after the survivors took shelter near a military camp, he said, "Seventeen persons plus three crew members were in this bus. Two more buses were also heading towards Tibet, one after the other. The information we got is that the other two buses went into the gorge."

"And we had the photographs. They had sent voicemails. A call was also made, but for a very limited time because they couldn't get their cell phone recharged. They stayed in a military camp that is situated near this accident site. And this morning, just about 15 minutes back, we received a video call from my sister-in-law," he added.

Rescue and Evacuation Underway

Manoharan further recounted the terrifying sequence where other tourist vehicles plunged into a ravine right before their eyes, emphasising the ongoing evacuation procedure his sister-in-law had gone through. "She said that she has been airlifted towards another camp. She is not able to repeat the exact location where they are placed. It appears that from that place they will have to take a military vehicle and reach a normal road. The group has been split into two groups, and they have been taken to Trishuli," he said.

He further said, "From the conversation we had, it appears that the bus which went in front of the bus in which these people were travelling and the bus which was following this bus, both buses went to the gorge in front of their eyes. It's a very scary moment."

Relief and Praise for Authorities

Expressing profound relief over the safety of the survivors and commending the proactive rescue and repatriation efforts coordinated by central and state authorities, he said, "And now, they are alright. Yeah, of course. Rather than calling it an appeal, our hope and expectation is that these people will be rescued and brought back to India to their native places. We are confident that the governments are also working overtime to help out the pilgrims. The central government is doing a fine job. The state government is also doing a fine job."

"They are likely to return to India with the help of the government. Because right now, they may not have an air ticket. The government will be arranging it. This is what we are also expecting. The government is doing its job in the proper perspective," the advocate added.

Widespread Devastation from Nepal Floods

Nepal was hit by devastating flash floods following a powerful surge in the Bhote Koshi River, causing heavy casualties, displacement and extensive damage to homes, roads, bridges, hydropower facilities and other infrastructure. According to Nepal Embassy sources, 175 bodies have been recovered so far, while 476 people from 28 countries, including locals and tourists, remain missing. The flood entered the Bhote Koshi River from the Tibet side and affected areas including Rasuwagadhi, Timure and Syaphru Besi before flowing into the Trishuli River, impacting Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha and Chitwan districts.

Nepal's security forces, local authorities and medical teams have been deployed for search, rescue, evacuation and relief operations, with temporary shelters, food, clean water and medicines being provided to affected people. (ANI)