    ‘Just looking like a wow’: CM Himanta joins internet trend, shares pics of Kolia Bhomora Setu in Assam

    Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has recently joined the ‘just looking like a wow’ parade on social media. In a series of posts on X, he shared the photos of the Kolia Bhomora Setu in Assam's Tezpur and captioned his post, “So beautiful, So Elegant, Just Looking Like a WOW!”

    'Just looking like a wow': CM Himanta joins internet trend, shares pics of Kolia Bhomora Setu in Assam
    First Published Nov 12, 2023, 6:29 PM IST

    The most recent participant in the "just looking like a wow" parade is Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma. Using the now-viral caption, Sarma shared stunning images of the Kolia Bhomora Setu in Tezpur, Assam, on Sunday.

    Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Sarma wrote:  "So beautiful, So Elegant, Just Looking Like a WOW!" He also shared an image and wrote: "The mighty Himalayas visible on a winter morning from Kolia Bhomora Setu, Tezpur. Low AQI & a pollution-free environment enable this crystal clear view, captured by Gautam Deka, of the magnificent mountain range located near the Arunachal-Tibet border."

    The bridge has been named after the Assamese General, Kalia Bhomora Phukan. The bridge, which is only 3 km long, is crucial in linking the seven Northeastern states to the rest of the nation. Sarma used the viral 'Just like a wow' trend to draw attention to the bridge's beauty. This is a pervasive trend that is gaining popularity among politicians as well as celebrities and athletes.

     

    A video of Jasmeen Kaur, passionately marketing salwar suits on Instagram was the beginning of it all. In the video, Kaur describes the outfits as "just looking like a wow" many times. Her contagious enthusiasm and energy caused the video to become viral very fast.

    Last Updated Nov 12, 2023, 6:29 PM IST
