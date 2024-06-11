JP Nadda joins Modi Cabinet: Who will be the next BJP President?

In 2019, Nadda became the BJP's working president and was promoted to full-time president in January 2020. His tenure, initially set for three years, was extended until June 2024 to ensure leadership stability during the election year.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on the lookout for a new party chief following the induction of incumbent JP Nadda into the Modi 3.0 cabinet as the Minister in charge of Health, Chemicals, and Fertilizers. Nadda's term as party president is set to end later this month.

In 2019, Nadda became the BJP's working president and was promoted to full-time president in January 2020. His tenure, initially set for three years, was extended until June 2024 to ensure leadership stability during the election year.

With Nadda now a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet, the focus shifts to his successor as the BJP's national president. Among the frontrunners are BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde, a former minister in the Maharashtra government, and K Laxman, chief of the BJP’s OBC Morcha and a key figure from Telangana.

Vinod Tawde is regarded as one of the most influential general secretaries within the BJP, second only to BL Santosh. K Laxman, who has previously served as the BJP's state president in Telangana, represents a significant strategic focus for the party, particularly as it targets expansion in southern states.

Other potential candidates include Sunil Bansal, BJP General Secretary in charge of West Bengal, Telangana, and Odisha, and Om Mathur, a Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan.

Amid growing support from women voters, the BJP is also considering appointing its first woman president. The party has previously taken significant steps to promote women's representation, including the appointment of Droupadi Murmu as India's first Dalit woman President and the passage of the women's reservation bill, which aims to reserve at least 33% of seats in state Legislative Assemblies and the Lok Sabha for women.

