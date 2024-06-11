Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at diaper factory in Bhiwandi; WATCH

A massive fire broke out early Tuesday (June 11) morning at Sadashiv Hygiene Pvt. Ltd., a diaper manufacturing factory in MIDC near Saravali in Bhiwandi, Thane, Maharashtra. The blaze, accompanied by dense smoke, was visible from kilometers away. Fire brigade vehicles from Bhiwandi, Kalyan, and Thane have reached the spot. There have been no reports of injuries so far, and the cause of the fire remains unknown.



Further details are awaited...

