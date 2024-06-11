Amid speculation over vacating seat, Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad on June 12

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will visit Wayanad on Wednesday (June 12) amid rumours of vacating the seat for Raebareli. Given the changing political climate in Uttar Pradesh, the party wants Rahul's presence there to capitalize on the opportunity.

Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi will visit the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency tomorrow to thank the voters before the election. He will meet voters in Malappuram district and Kalpatta. With Rahul potentially leaving Wayanad, the question arises of who will replace him. The current consensus is to retain Raebareli and exclude Wayanad, the sitting constituency. Given the changing political climate in Uttar Pradesh, the party wants Rahul's presence there to capitalize on the opportunity.

Kerala: George Kurian gets MoS of Minority Affairs, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry in Modi 3.0 cabinet

The Congress-led United Democratic Front is organizing a reception for Rahul Gandhi to celebrate his victory by a margin of 3.6 lakh votes in the high-range constituency, which includes assembly segments from Malappuram and Kozhikode districts. In 2019, Rahul won this constituency with a record margin of 4.3 lakh votes.

Amidst strong discontent among a large section of Wayanad residents over Rahul Gandhi's reported plans to leave the seat, there is a strong suggestion that his sister, AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, should contest from Wayanad if Rahul steps down.

Rahul Gandhi often described Wayanad as his family. When he decided to contest from Wayanad in 2019, Priyanka Gandhi, who accompanied him to file his nomination, urged the people of Wayanad to take care of Rahul and assured them that he would not let them down.

Latest Videos