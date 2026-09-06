Jharkhand Minister and JMM leader Sudivya Kumar Sonu passed away after a heart attack in Giridih. Political leaders across party lines, including CM Hemant Soren, expressed shock and condoled his sudden demise.

Political leaders across party lines condoled the demise of Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu. Minister Kumar passed away at Mercy Hospital in Giridih late Sunday night after suffering a heart attack, hospital authorities said.

He was brought to the hospital with complaints of chest pain and was declared dead despite resuscitation efforts by doctors.

Political Leaders Express Grief

BJP leader Pratul Shahdeo said the news is extremely shocking for the entire state. "This is extremely shocking news for the entire Jharkhand. Despite different ideologies, we have had very meaningful discussions with him. We often talked about how to find a middle path and develop Jharkhand. He is a splendid example of how a grassroots worker can reach the level of a minister through his dedication," Shahdeo told ANI.

Congress leader Rajesh Thakur termed it heartbreaking and described Sonu as a composed leader. "This is extremely heartbreaking news. Ever since I heard it, I can't believe that he is no longer with us. Sudivya Sonu was a very composed leader. He was like a crisis manager for the Chief Minister of the state," Thakur told ANI.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das also expressed grief over the minister's sudden demise. "We have received the extremely sorrowful news of the sudden demise of Shri Sudivya Kumar Sonu Ji, a minister in the Jharkhand government. May Baba Baidyanath grant a place at His divine feet to the departed soul and bestow strength upon his grief-stricken family and supporters to endure this boundless pain. Om Shanti," Das said on X.

Kumar was an MLA from Giridih and General Secretary of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). He served as a Cabinet Minister in the Jharkhand government and has also held charge of the Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs departments.

'An Elder Brother': CM Hemant Soren's Tribute

Earlier, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the demise of Sudivya Kumar and described him as an elder brother and a dedicated colleague.

In a post on X, Soren said, “Late at night, I received the heartbreaking news of the passing of my elder brother, our beloved Sudivya Kumar Sonu Ji. Accepting this news is extremely difficult for me. Sonu Bhaiya's departure has left a void in my life that cannot be expressed in words.”

Recalling his association with Sudivya Kumar, Soren said, “Sonu Bhaiya was not just a senior colleague or political associate to me. He was like an elder brother—affectionate, guiding, and steadfastly standing by my side in every difficult time. The moments spent with him and the lessons learned from him will always remain with me.”

Soren further said that Sudivya Kumar had been associated with the Jharkhand movement and devoted his life to the cause of Jharkhand's identity and rights. He added, “As a dedicated soldier of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, he devoted his entire life to the fight for Jharkhand's identity, rights, and pride. His dedication to Jharkhandiyat and his indomitable spirit will always be remembered.”

The Chief Minister said the minister’s demise was a personal loss for him and added, “Sonu Bhaiya, your passing is a personal loss for me. Your absence will always be felt. I will carry your affection, your struggles, and your commitment to Jharkhand with me for life. You will always be remembered, Bhaiya.”

JMM Mourns Senior Leader

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) also condoled the death of its senior leader and minister, saying his demise was an irreparable loss for the party, government and the state. (ANI)