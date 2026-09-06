A dilapidated building in Moradabad collapsed a day after the district administration sealed the structure. Authorities had restricted movement around the dangerous building, and this timely intervention successfully averted a major accident.

A major accident was averted in Moradabad after a dilapidated building collapsed on Saturday, a day after the district administration had sealed the structure and restricted movement around it as a precautionary measure. The building, numbered 26F-17 and located in the Tehsil Sadar area near Jama Masjid Road, Gate No. 2, close to Hamsafar Marriage Hall, had reached an extremely dilapidated and dangerous condition before it suddenly collapsed on Saturday.

The Moradabad District Magistrate said on X that timely action by the administration helped prevent any loss of life or untoward incident. "A major accident was averted today due to the timely action taken by the district administration, which prioritises public safety above all. The building numbered 26F-17, located in the Tehsil Sadar area near Jama Masjid Road, Gate No. 2, close to Hamsafar Marriage Hall—which had reached an extremely dilapidated and dangerous condition—suddenly collapsed today. The relief was that just a day earlier, the administration had sealed the building and ensured necessary measures to restrict movement around it, preventing any loss of life or untoward incident," the Moradabad District Magistrate said on X.

Preemptive Measures by Administration

According to the DM, a physical inspection of the building was conducted on September 4 in the presence of the Tehsil Sadar administration and police force. The report from the area revenue officer found the building's condition to be extremely dilapidated. Considering its location along the edge of a drain and the risk of it collapsing at any moment, immediate action was taken to prevent potential harm. "Based on the information received, a physical inspection of the building was conducted on September 4, 2026, in the presence of the Tehsil Sadar administration and police force. The report from the relevant area revenue officer found the building's condition to be extremely dilapidated. Considering its location along the edge of a drain and the risk of it collapsing at any moment, immediate action was taken to prevent potential harm to people and property. In the interest of public safety and maintaining law and order, the Moradabad Municipal Corporation had sealed the building with immediate effect on September 4. Additionally, the Tehsil Sadar administration, in line with the revenue officer's report, sent a letter to the Station House Officer of Mughalpura, directing them to prohibit any person's movement around the building and to provide necessary police security/assistance," the DM added.

The Moradabad Municipal Corporation had sealed the building with immediate effect on September 4. Additionally, the Tehsil Sadar administration sent a letter to the Station House Officer of Mughalpura, directing them to prohibit any person's movement around the building and to provide necessary police security. https://x.com/DMMoradabad/status/2096230941249466838?s=20

Swift Action Averts Disaster

"The result of this swift and timely action by the administration came to light today when the dilapidated building suddenly collapsed. The building was already sealed, and police had been instructed to restrict movement around it. As a result, even though the building collapsed, no one was present on site, successfully averting a potential major disaster. The district administration continues to maintain constant vigilance regarding dilapidated and dangerous buildings. The administration's clear objective is to identify any potential threats in advance and take immediate necessary steps to safeguard public life," the DM stated. (ANI)