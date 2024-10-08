Jharkhand Minister Baby Devi Launches Mainiya Respect Yatra Phase 2

Addressing the program organized in Simdega, Kolebira, and Gumla districts on Sunday in the second phase of Mainiya Samman Yatra, Hon'ble Minister Smt. Baby Devi said that the Hemant government is thinking for the poor and is giving them financial strength. Now, women do not need to spread their hands in front of anyone. The government is giving them financial assistance, the amount she can spend on herself and her children. The government will increase this honorarium soon.

Join the schemes of the government and take advantage of it

Agriculture Minister Smt. Deepika Pandey Singh said that the state government is prioritising sports and sportspersons. The government is making many important decisions in this direction. They are encouraging the players. She told the state's people that we have all come to say and listen to our minds. Tell your problems openly. The government waived electricity bills worth crores of rupees. She said thank you and thank you very much for the love you have shown on the arrival of our people. She said I thank you from my ministry for the revolution of coarse cereals that Gumla district has brought and I want to tell you that due to lack of rain, to encourage coarse cereals, this time the state government has passed 50 crore rupees for the farmers and I am happy that the maximum registration has also come from your district.

Under the leadership of Honorable Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren, the state will bring prosperity to the lives of all the brothers and sisters living in the state. The entire state is thanking Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren in one voice for recently waiving electricity bills. Agricultural loans of up to two lakhs were waived to provide relief to the farmers. Our government is continuously trying to provide you with maximum benefit. I would request my brothers and sisters, especially farmers, to join the schemes of the government and take advantage of it. The Mainiya Samman Yatra will continue even further, but we will always be grateful for your love and affection.

The buzz of the word Mainiya is going on in entire Jharkhand, the credit goes to the Chief Minister of the state, Shri Hemant Soren.

Hon'ble MLA Smt. Kalpana Soren expressed her gratitude to the women, JSLPS sisters and Inter College girl students who attended the program and said that she was very happy to receive so much love from the state's people. She said that today, the word Mainiya is shadowed throughout Jharkhand, and the credit for this goes to the Chief Minister of the state, Shri Hemant Soren. He thought about half the population of the state. He thought about strengthening the condition of women.

Besides this, Savitribai Phule Kishori Samridhi Yojana is also being run to educate girls in the state. Under this scheme, financial assistance is being provided to girls from class 8th to class 12th. Addressing the girl students, she said that you dream, your dreams will be given wings by your own grandfather, Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren. Smt. Kalpana Soren expressed her gratitude to the women's power. Addressing the women of Gumla, she said, who has brought the universal pension scheme (pension scheme for all)? Who is thinking all this? This is the thinking of your grandfather Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren. May there be happiness on your face, a smile. If there is happiness in the minds of our mothers and sisters, in the family's elders, and in the children, then your grandfather Hemant, son Hemant, has done the work of giving that happiness.

Abua gratitude... Hemant government

Simdega MLA Bhushan Bada said that the schemes brought by the Jharkhand government are for the common people. Every person born in Jharkhand state, every mother, every sister and every brother will benefit from the schemes being run by the government. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Jharkhand is moving ahead on the path of development. The benefits of government schemes are now reaching the villages. In particular, the number of Maiya Samman Yojana is reaching 99% of women in the village. Every year, there will be an increase in the scheme's amount. We endeavour to ensure that those who have migrated from here will also benefit from this scheme.

Gumla MLA Shri Bhushan Tirkey, Sisai MLA Shri Jigga Susaran Horo and Kolebira MLA Shri Naman Vixal Kongadi also addressed the program. Officials of various departments and thousands of women were present in the program.

