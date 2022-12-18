INS Mormugao commissioned into Indian Navy today; Here's all about guided missile destroyer

INS Mormugao is packed with sophisticated ‘state of the art’ weapons and sensors such as Surface to Surface Missile and Surface to Air Missiles. The ship is fitted with a modern Surveillance Radar which provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems of the ship.

The Indian Navy commissioned the locally constructed guided missile destroyer "INS Mormugao" on Sunday. In light of China's expanding influence in the Indian Ocean area, it will strengthen its maritime capabilities. According to the Indian Navy, the warship is equipped with a variety of highly advanced sensors, cutting-edge radar, and armament systems such surface-to-surface missiles and surface-to-air missiles.

One of the most powerful battleships ever built in India, the beautiful ship has a displacement of 7,400 tonnes and measures 163 metres in length by 17 metres in width. At the Mumbai naval dockyard, the ship was commissioned by the Minister of Defence, Rajnath Singh.

The ship, which bears the name of the historic Goan port of Mormugao, made its inaugural sea voyage on December 19 of last year, the 60th anniversary of Goa's independence from Portuguese dominion.

The second of the four destroyers in the "Visakhapatnam" class, INS Mormugao was built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. after being designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau. The ship can travel at speeds of more than 30 knots thanks to its four strong gas turbines.

According to the Navy, the ship is ready to fight in NBC warfare scenarios and is equipped with a cutting-edge surveillance radar that feeds target information to the gunnery weapon systems. The ship's rocket launchers, torpedo launchers, and ASW helicopters were all designed domestically. These weapons are used for anti-submarine warfare (ASW).

In response to worries over China's expanding incursions into the area, which is seen of as the Indian Navy's backyard, India has been concentrating on strengthening its maritime capacity with an emphasis on the Indian Ocean.

The Navy stated that the ship's high level of indigenization—roughly 75% of it—included in its construction highlighted our country's goal of "Aatma Nirbhar Bharat."

42 of the 44 ships and submarines now under construction are being built in Indian shipyards, thus advancing our efforts toward "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" with a strong focus on indigenization and self-reliance. AoN has also been granted for the construction of 55 ships and submarines, all of which will be built in Indian shipyards.