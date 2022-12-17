BJP holds nationwide protests against Bilawal Bhutto's remarks against PM Modi; burns effigies

In Amritsar, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) supporters shouted slogans as they burn an effigy during a protest over Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday (December 17) held nationwide protests against Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the ruling party sought to rally support over the issue.

Its members raised slogans and burnt effigies of Pakistan and Bhutto during their protests in state capitals across the country.

Its various state unit presidents, including Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary in Uttar Pradesh and Sanjay Jaiswal in Bihar, led a march of party workers against Bhutto's statement.

"India came together to condemn and protest Bhutto's uncivilized and distasteful comment on PM Modi," the party said, adding that protests were held in every state.

The BJP had earlier dubbed Bhutto's comments against the Prime Minister as "highly shameful and derogatory".

"Does he even have the stature to comment about our Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji who is a true statesman and a highly respected global leader," the BJP had said while announcing the protests.

BJP National General Seceretary Tarun Chugh along with Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha workers during a protest over Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's remarks.