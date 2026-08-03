Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a science-based, long-term strategy with IIT Guwahati to address river erosion. Visiting Dibrugarh, he said a Rs. 90 crore project is proposed to provide a sustainable solution to the recurring problem.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that the State Government will formulate a comprehensive, science-based, long-term strategy to address the persistent problem of riverbank erosion in the state with the active involvement of experts from IIT Guwahati. Chief Minister Dr Sarma made this announcement while visiting erosion-affected areas of Dibrugarh district on the first day of his four-day tour of Upper Assam.

CM Inspects Erosion-Hit Areas

During the visit, he inspected the erosion-hit areas of Pukhurijan to assess the ground situation and interact with affected residents. Dr. Sarma acknowledged that while the Water Resources Department has been implementing short-term erosion control measures, the scale and recurring nature of erosion caused by the Brahmaputra demands a scientific and sustainable solution.

Interacting with the local residents, the Chief Minister informed them that the department has already proposed an erosion mitigation project worth Rs. 90 crore for the affected areas. He said the project would be further strengthened with technical expertise and scientific inputs from IIT Guwahati to ensure durable and effective protection of vulnerable riverbank areas. Reiterating the Government's commitment to safeguarding lives and livelihoods, Dr. Sarma assured the residents that all efforts would be made to implement long-term measures capable of addressing the challenge of river erosion in a holistic manner.

Reviews Oil India Drilling Operations

During his visit, the Chief Minister also inspected Oil India Limited's East Khagorijan-6 drilling rig, where he reviewed ongoing drilling operations and the safety protocols in place. He directed all concerned agencies to adopt a people-centric approach by giving utmost priority to the safety and well-being of local residents while ensuring effective coordination among all stakeholders.

Pays Tribute to Union Minister's Brother

Earlier in the day, upon his arrival in Dibrugarh, the Chief Minister visited the residence of Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, and paid his heartfelt tributes to the Union Minister's elder brother, Late Mista Prasad Sonowal, a distinguished social worker. Sarma conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

CM's Tour to Cover Flood-Affected Areas

As part of his four-day tour of Upper Assam, the Chief Minister will also visit flood-affected areas in Nazira, Santak, Bihubar, Sumonigaon (Mahmora), and Sonari. During the tour, he will inspect relief camps, interact with displaced families, review ongoing relief and rehabilitation measures, and hold meetings with the district administrations to assess the overall flood response and rehabilitation efforts.