Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities and corruption in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Veterinary Officers recruitment process.

Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Veterinary Officers recruitment process.

Karandlaje Alleges Grave Corruption and Conspiracy

In a letter dated August 2, addressed to the Home Minister, Karandlaje alleged that the recruitment process was marred by serious irregularities, corruption and abuse of official position, and argued that only an independent central agency could ensure a fair and comprehensive investigation. In the letter, the Union Minister outlined the gravity of the allegations and stated, "I write to draw your kind attention to the serious allegations surrounding the recruitment of Veterinary Officers conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). The allegations point to grave concerns of corruption, abuse of official position, manipulation of the recruitment process, and criminal conspiracy, thereby seriously undermining the credibility of a constitutional body entrusted with public recruitment."

She further contended that the alleged irregularities were not isolated instances but pointed towards a larger pattern that threatened public confidence in government recruitment. Highlighting the nature of the allegations, Karandlaje wrote, "The nature of the allegations indicates large-scale irregularities, including possible payment of illegal gratification and systematic abuse of the recruitment process. Such developments, if not investigated by an independent agency, risk severely eroding public confidence in the fairness, transparency, and integrity of public employment processes. Lakhs of meritorious candidates who aspire for government service deserve a recruitment system that is free from corruption and undue influence."

The Minister also stressed that the issue had constitutional implications, arguing that any compromise in the functioning of the KPSC would affect the principles of equality in public employment. She added, "The integrity of KPSC is central to the constitutional guarantee of equality in public employment under Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution. Any compromise in its functioning not only prejudices deserving candidates but also weakens public trust in constitutional institutions and the rule of law."

'Imperative' for CBI to Intervene, Says Minister

Making a case for a CBI investigation, Karandlaje said that the seriousness of the allegations and the larger public interest warranted intervention by an independent agency. In her appeal to the Home Minister, she wrote, "In view of the seriousness of the allegations and the larger public interest involved, it is imperative that the matter be investigated in a fair, independent, and comprehensive manner. A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry is necessary to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy, identify all individuals involved, trace the flow of illegal gratification, and examine the role of all public servants and intermediaries so that accountability is fixed without fear or favour."

Seeking immediate intervention, the Minister requested that the investigation be handed over to the CBI at the earliest. In the concluding portion of her letter, Karandlaje said, "Accordingly, I request your immediate intervention to ensure that the investigation into the KPSC Veterinary Officers recruitment irregularities is entrusted to the Central Bureau of Investigation at the earliest, in the interest of justice, transparency, and public confidence in constitutional institutions."

She concluded the letter by expressing hope for prompt action from the Union Home Minister. He said, "I shall be grateful for your prompt and favourable action in this regard."

The letter comes amid allegations relating to the KPSC Veterinary Officers recruitment process, with Karandlaje asserting that a CBI probe is essential to ensure transparency and accountability and restore public confidence in the recruitment system. (ANI)