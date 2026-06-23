Caught on CCTV: Father Rams Car Into Son and Daughter-in-Law in Maharashtra's Amravati
A man in Maharashtra's Amravati has been accused of attempting to kill his son and daughter-in-law by driving his car at them following a family dispute. CCTV captured shocking incident outside a hotel. Woman suffered serious leg and waist injuries.
Family Dispute Turns Violent in Maharashtra
A shocking case of alleged attempted murder has come to light from Amravati in Maharashtra, where a man is accused of deliberately driving his car at his own son and daughter-in-law after a family dispute.
A shocking incident of alleged attempted murder has come to light in Amravati, where a man reportedly tried to run over his son and daughter-in-law with a car following a family dispute. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras in the area.
According to police sources, the… pic.twitter.com/gHuDqYIzjE
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The frightening incident, which was caught on CCTV, has reportedly left one person seriously injured and sparked a police investigation.
Car Speeds Towards Couple Outside Hotel
According to police, the accused allegedly drove his car into a hotel at high speed and as the couple came outside to check what happened, he also drove towards the couple. The CCTV footage reportedly shows the vehicle rushing directly towards them within seconds.
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Son Escapes, Daughter-In-Law Injured
The son managed to escape, but the daughter-in-law suffered serious injuries during the incident. The speeding car then crashed into the hotel premises, damaging part of the building and the compound wall. The impact caused panic among people nearby.
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Woman Suffers Serious Injuries
The injured woman reportedly sustained severe injuries to both her legs and her waist. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is receiving treatment. Her condition has not been officially disclosed by the authorities.
The CCTV footage is expected to become an important piece of evidence as investigators examine exactly how the incident unfolded.
Police Register Attempted Murder Case
After receiving medical attention, the injured daughter-in-law filed a complaint against her father-in-law. In her statement, she accused him of intentionally trying to kill both her and her husband by ramming the car into them.
Amravati, Maharashtra - In a disturbing incident caught on CCTV, a man allegedly attempted to kill his son and daughter-in-law by deliberately driving his car at them at high speed during a family feud.The accused reportedly sped his vehicle towards his son and daughter-in-law… pic.twitter.com/befb8NOy2c
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Based on her complaint, police have registered a case of attempted murder and started a detailed investigation.
CCTV Footage to be Crucial Evidence
Officers are also examining the CCTV footage and collecting statements from witnesses to establish the sequence of events.
The motive behind the alleged attack is believed to be a family dispute. Police said further investigation is underway, and appropriate legal action will be taken based on the evidence collected.
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