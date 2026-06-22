A CCTV video from Haldwani has gone viral after a man allegedly scaled an eight-foot wall to steal women's undergarments from a house in Anandpuri Mahesh Nagar. The incident, reported around 3.30 am on June 20, has sparked concern over residential security. Locals have demanded police action.

A strange theft caught on CCTV has left residents of Uttarakhand's Haldwani shocked after a man allegedly climbed an eight-foot wall to steal women's undergarments from the courtyard of a house. The incident reportedly took place in Anandpuri Mahesh Nagar under the Mukhani police station area during the early hours of June 20. The CCTV footage has now gone viral on social media, drawing both concern and disbelief.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

Father Breaks Down as Daughter Misses NEET Re-Exam by Minutes, Viral Videos Ignite Nationwide Debate

Man Climbs Wall in the Middle of the Night

According to local residents, the incident happened at around 3.30 am. CCTV footage shows a middle-aged man walking through the lane before stopping outside a house where clothes had been left out to dry.

After looking around to make sure no one was watching, he climbed over the eight-foot boundary wall and entered the property. Once inside, he removed several undergarments hanging in the courtyard and hid them inside his lower before climbing back over the wall.

CCTV Records Every Move

The footage shows the man spending a few moments outside the house after leaving, watching the surroundings before quietly walking away.

Residents said the suspect was wearing a T-shirt, lower and sports shoes, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar. The clear CCTV visuals have raised hopes that police may be able to identify him.

The Story Behind Andy Burnham's 'King of the North' Nickname

Residents Raise Security Concerns

While the theft itself has surprised many because of its unusual nature, local residents say the incident has exposed a more serious issue. They believe that if someone can easily enter a residential property by scaling such a high wall, it also raises concerns about the safety of homes in the area.

People have urged the police to identify and arrest the suspect at the earliest to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Paragliding Pilot Picks Leaves Mid-Air for Woman Passenger, Viral Video Sparks Safety Debate (WATCH)

Video Goes Viral

The CCTV clip has spread widely across social media, where users have reacted with a mix of surprise, humour and concern. However, many have also pointed out that regardless of what was stolen, the incident involved unlawful entry into a private home, making it a serious security matter.

Scroll to load tweet…

Police are expected to examine the CCTV footage as part of the investigation. Residents are now hoping that the suspect will soon be identified and appropriate action taken.