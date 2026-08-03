Delhi Lakshmi Yojana received over 1.47 lakh registrations on its first day, according to CM Rekha Gupta. The CM also launched the Vidya Vahini Yojana, distributing over 3,000 bicycles to Class 9 girl students in its first phase.

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): The Delhi government's newly launched Delhi Lakshmi Yojana has received an enthusiastic response from women across the national capital, with more than 1.47 lakh registrations recorded within the first day of the registration process, according to the Delhi Chief Minister's Office.

Highlighting the strong public response, the Chief Minister said the number of registrations reflects the trust that women have placed in the welfare initiative. She also urged eligible beneficiaries to complete their registration through the scheme's official portal to avail themselves of its benefits.

Delhi Lakshmi Yojana Launched With Massive Response

Sharing the update on X, CM Rekha Gupta wrote, "1,47,215+ registrations in just one day. Delhi Lakshmi Yojana begins its journey with an extraordinary milestone. A heartening expression of the confidence that women across Delhi have placed in this initiative. You can simply log in to http://dly.delhi.gov.in and complete the registration process to avail the benefits of the scheme."

Earlier, the Delhi Government officially renamed its flagship Mahila Samriddhi Yojana as the 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana'. CM Rekha Gupta said on X that, "Today's day is a celebration of the honor, self-respect, and confidence of millions of sisters in Delhi. When we made this promise to you, it was not just an announcement, but a resolve for your happiness, your honor, and your better future. Today, we have the good fortune to fulfill that resolve"

"This amount will further strengthen your self-respect, give new strength to your confidence, and stand by you like a reliable support in fulfilling many small and big needs of life"

Vidya Vahini Yojana to Empower School Girls

Meanwhile, CM Rekha Gupta on Friday distributed over 3,000 bicycles to Class 9 girl students under the 'Vidya Vahini Yojana' held at the East Vinod Nagar Sports Complex. The initiative, aimed at improving school access, boosting attendance, and promoting girls' empowerment, marks the first phase of a massive drive.

The Chief Minister announced that a total of 1.40 lakh girl students studying in government schools will receive bicycles in a phased manner within one month.

"It is a joyous occasion as we celebrate the government's initiative to provide bicycles to the daughters of Delhi, specifically those studying in government schools, upon their entry into Class 9. By providing a bicycle to every girl reaching this grade, we are supporting not only her education and safety but also facilitating her journey to school through the Vidya Vahini scheme. Heartiest congratulations to the daughters of Delhi. May every daughter of Delhi move forward; the government stands with her," Gupta told reporters.

She emphasised that the scheme is designed to remove barriers to education and boost the confidence of young students. "Our resolve is that this scheme reaches more than 1.40 lakh daughters studying in Class 9 in government schools. This bicycle will make it easier for daughters to go to school, increase attendance, provide more opportunities for studies and sports, reduce family expenses, and above all, give a new flight to their confidence," Gupta added. (ANI)