In Hyderabad, a mother allegedly drowned her 9-month-old baby in a lake. Police said the woman was intoxicated and took her into custody. In a separate case, police rescued a 4-day-old baby, foiling an attempt to sell the newborn for Rs 5 lakh.

Mother Allegedly Drowns Baby in Hyderabad Lake

In a shocking incident, a mother allegedly drowned her nine-month-old baby in Bairamulguda Lake under the LB Nagar Police Station limits in Hyderabad. Police have taken the mother into custody. The deceased baby's body has been shifted for post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway.

According to an LB Nagar Police official, "A woman named Lokasani Rajeshwari, aged 34, a native of Injapur, allegedly drowned her 9-month-old daughter, Anuradha, in Bairamulguda Lake. The infant died. The accused was in an intoxicated condition. The deceased baby's body has been shifted for post-mortem examination. The mother has been taken into custody, and an investigation is underway."

Police Foil Attempt to Sell Newborn

On Saturday, in a separate incident, the Balapur Police in Telangana foiled an alleged attempt to sell a four-day-old baby in a swift operation and safely rescued the newborn.

According to Balapur police, Waheeda Khatoon, a resident of Chandrayangutta, allegedly approached a woman named Mehrunnisa in Barkas and offered to sell the baby. The child was initially offered for Rs 6 lakh, but the price was later reduced to Rs 5 lakh.

The alleged transaction was initially planned in Shaheen Nagar and was later shifted to a location near JGR Function Hall in Pahadishareef. Acting on the information, social activist Safiya Mahi assisted Balapur Police in laying a trap. As the alleged transaction was about to take place, police intervened, safely rescued the four-day-old baby and arrested Waheeda Khatoon.

Police said the baby's mother, a resident of Golconda, had delivered the child on Tuesday and was discharged from a hospital in Malakpet on the same day.

Balapur Police have launched a detailed investigation to ascertain whether any other individuals were involved in the alleged attempt to traffic the newborn. (ANI)