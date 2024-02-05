Jharkhand floor test: ‘Proudly say that I am part-2 of Hemant Soren,’ says CM Champai Soren

Jharkhand floor test: “I proudly say that I am part-2 of Hemant Soren," said Jharkhand CM Champai Soren as he addressed the State Assembly ahead of the Floor Test of his government. Champai Soren was administered the oath of office by Governor CP Radhakrishnan on February 2, over 24 hours after Hemant Soren stepped down from the top post.

The Jharkhand Assembly is undergoing a crucial floor test on Monday as the recently appointed Champai Soren government sought to prove its majority. Ahead of the floor test, Section 144 has been imposed in the vicinity of the Jharkhand Assembly, emphasising the gravity of the situation.

Addressing the state assembly ahead of floor test, Jharkhand CM Champai Soren said, "Today the whole country is seeing how injustice is being done to Hemant Soren. If you go to any village, you will find Hemant Soren's schemes in every house." He said, "I proudly say that I am part-2 of Hemant Soren."

The Champai Soren government in Jharkhand -- formed last week after a massive political crisis following the arrest of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren -- will take a floor test shortly to prove its majority. The majority mark in the assembly in 41.

Meanwhile, former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren addressed the State Assembly on Monday and claimed Raj Bhavan was involved in his arrest by probe agency Enforcement Directorate. Speaking in Jharkhand assembly after being allowed by a PMLA Court to participate in a trust vote for the Champai Soren-headed state government, Hemant Soren called his arrest the "dark chapter in India's democracy".

Champai Soren -- along with ministers Alamgir Alam of the Congress and Satyanand Bhokta of the RJD -- was administered the oath of office by Governor CP Radhakrishnan on February 2, over 24 hours after Hemant Soren stepped down from the top post.

He was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate shortly after in connection with a suspected money laundering case involving a land swindle. The former Chief Minister -- who was questioned on Wednesday morning -- was being evasive, the Central agency had said, and pointed to the seven summons he had evaded.

The JMM has 29 seats, its ally Congress has 17 and RJD and CPI (ML) have 1 seat in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. This adds up to 48. On the other side, the BJP has 26 MLAs and its ally All Jharkhand Students' Union has three.

