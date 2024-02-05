Jharkhand floor test: Governor slams JMM MLAs for ruckus in assembly, says ‘they have to be more mature’

The Jharkhand Assembly is undergoing a crucial 'floor test' today as the recently appointed Champai Soren government sought to prove its majority. Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan said, "We've to complete our duty in an unbiased manner and that has been done and every democratic norm has been followed strictly and Raj Bhavan is for that."

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren has set the wheels in motion by proposing a confidence motion in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly on Monday. Speaking to the reporters, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan said, "We've to complete our duty in an unbiased manner and that has been done and every democratic norm has been followed strictly and Raj Bhavan is for that."

On rulings MLAs protest during the Governor's address, he said, "The Governor's address has been prepared by the ruling party and they are shouting. This shows that they have to be more mature."

Ahead of the floor test, Section 144 has been imposed in the vicinity of the Jharkhand Assembly, emphasising the gravity of the situation.

With 47 MLAs in the 81-member house, the ruling coalition is made up of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). They also have one CPI(ML)(L) legislator's external support. The All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), which has three MLAs, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the CPI(ML)(L), which has one member, and three Independents make up the opposition. The BJP has twenty-five MLAs.