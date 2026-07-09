Congress leader Ashok Gehlot slammed the BJP and RSS for their delayed response to the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement. He said the trust should have been dissolved immediately after evidence tampering and that the scam has hurt devotees.

Gehlot Slams BJP, RSS 'Silence'

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot questioned the delayed response from investigative authorities and political leadership, asserting that the trust overseeing the temple funds should have been dissolved the moment evidence tampering came to light. Speaking to the reporters on Wednesday, Gehlot launched a scathing attack on the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations, saying that there was complete silence on the matter from both BJP and RSS for several days. "When will action be taken? When information about this incident first surfaced, the CCTV footage had been deleted. The immediate course of action should have been to dissolve the trust and launch an investigation. Subsequently, an FIR was lodged, an SIT was formed, and the first arrest was made. For many days, there was no reaction of the RSS and the BJP," he said.

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'Devotees Feel Betrayed'

The Congress leader emphasised the deep emotional connection of ordinary citizens with the temple construction, saying that the alleged scam had hurt devotees across the country. "People contributed donations. Those who even gave Rs 10 feel just as betrayed as those who gave Rs 1 lakh. Only if the truth is uncovered quickly and action is taken will the public calm down; otherwise, the situation is bound to escalate," he said.

SIT Probe Continues Amid Political Row

The alleged embezzlement has triggered a heated political row in Uttar Pradesh, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continuing its probe into the irregularities. While opposition figures, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, have demanded accountability from the state government, CM Adityanath has repeatedly promised strict action against anyone found guilty of misappropriating funds meant for the temple.

A preliminary report submitted by the SIT to the Uttar Pradesh government found prima facie evidence of theft and pilferage during the counting of donations at the Ram Temple. The investigation is ongoing in the case. (ANI)