A cashier was shot dead inside a busy medical store in Chandigarh's Sector 11 market after two masked gunmen opened fire at close range. CCTV footage captured the attack, during which around 13 shots were fired in less than a minute. Police suspect a targeted killing as nothing was stolen from the shop.

Chandigarh witnessed a shocking act of violence on Saturday afternoon when masked gunmen shot dead a cashier inside a popular medical store in Sector 11. The killing took place in one of the city's busiest commercial areas, sending shockwaves through residents and traders alike. The incident occurred around 2:30 pm at Shri Kumar Medicos, located near the PGIMER hospital. The market was packed with customers when three young men arrived on a motorcycle.

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According to initial reports, one suspect remained outside with the bike while the other two entered the store. Inside, cashier Janki Das, a resident of Himachal Pradesh's Rohru, was carrying out routine work at the counter when the attackers approached him.

The entire incident was recorded on CCTV cameras installed inside the shop. Footage shows the two masked men casually walking into the store before pulling out firearms. Within moments, they opened fire at close range on Janki Das. Investigators believe around 13 rounds were fired during the attack.

The cashier collapsed behind the counter after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. Panic gripped the shop as customers and staff scrambled for safety.

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Robbery Ruled Out, Targeted Killing Suspected

Police suspect the attack was a pre-planned targeted killing rather than a robbery. Despite cash reportedly being present at the counter, the attackers did not attempt to steal anything. No other employee or customer was harmed during the incident, further suggesting that Janki Das was the sole target.

Store management reportedly told investigators that neither the business nor its staff had received any recent extortion demands or threats.

Massive Hunt Underway

After the shooting, the gunmen ran out of the store, climbed onto the waiting motorcycle and escaped from the scene. The brazen killing triggered panic across the Sector 11 market, with several shopkeepers temporarily shutting their businesses.

Senior police officers and forensic teams rushed to the scene soon after receiving information about the shooting. Investigators collected evidence, including spent bullet casings, and began examining CCTV footage from nearby locations.

Police have launched a citywide search operation and alerted checkpoints across Chandigarh in an effort to trace the suspects and identify their escape route.

While investigators are exploring all possible angles, the motive behind the killing remains unclear. The focus of the probe is now on uncovering who ordered the attack and why the cashier was singled out in such a calculated manner.

(With ANI inputs)