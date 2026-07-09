Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi inaugurated the new RTO in Ahmedabad. The office is equipped with modern facilities and an automated driving test track to provide transparent, efficient, and accessible services like driving licences at a single location.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday inaugurated the newly constructed Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Ahmedabad, as per the release. Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy CM said that, "the State Government is committed to delivering technology-driven, transparent and efficient public services."

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He stated that the new RTO office will make services, including the issuance of driving licences, more accessible, efficient and convenient for citizens.

Automated Track to Ensure Transparency

Deputy CM Sanghavi further stated that the automated driving test track will ensure complete transparency in the driving licence process, with licences issued only to eligible applicants.

A Call for Coordination and Citizen Responsibility

He also stressed the need for close coordination between public representatives and the administration to ensure that government services reach every eligible citizen.

Urging citizens to maintain the cleanliness and orderly functioning of the new RTO office, Deputy CM said that protecting and preserving public infrastructure is the shared responsibility of every citizen.

Modern Facilities and Integrated Services

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), it was constructed by the Ports and Transport Department of the Government of Gujarat, the new Regional Transport Office (RTO) at Subhash Bridge, Ahmedabad, is equipped with modern facilities.

The office has dedicated counters for transport and non-transport vehicle services, new vehicle registration, permits, fitness certificates, blacklist-related services, driving licences, the DL/Challan branch, RMA, AMC tax and cash services.

The release stated that these facilities will enable citizens to access multiple services at a single location in a more convenient, efficient and transparent manner.

On this occasion, Minister of State for Urban Development Darshna Vaghela, Mayor Hitesh Barot, MP Dinesh Makwana, City BJP President Prerak Shah, MLAs Jitendra Patel (Bhagat), Amit Thaker, Kaushik Jain, Harshad Patel, Hasmukh Patel and Babubhai Patel, Principal Secretary, Ports and Transport Department, Hareet Shukla, Transport Commissioner Rajender Kumar, senior departmental officials, dignitaries and citizens. (ANI)