Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Jantar Mantar: At least 50 pro-Palestine supporters detained for denouncing Israel over Gaza action (WATCH)

    At least 50 people were detained for protesting against Israel's war against Hamas at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Monday, police said.

    Jantar Mantar: At least 50 pro-Palestine supporters detained for denouncing Israel over Gaza action (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 4:44 PM IST

    In a show of solidarity with the people of Gaza, protesters gathered at Delhi's historic Jantar Mantar to denounce Israel's actions against Hamas. At least 50 demonstrators were detained by the police during this protest on Monday. The protest was organized by various organizations, including the leftist All India Students' Association, who came together to express their concerns over the ongoing conflict.

    The protest saw over 100 individuals congregating at Jantar Mantar, a well-known hub for demonstrations and protests in the heart of Delhi. Their primary aim was to voice their dissent against Israel's military actions in the Gaza Strip. While the intentions behind the gathering were peaceful and aimed at highlighting a humanitarian issue, the protesters did not have the necessary permission to assemble, leading to their detainment by law enforcement.

    Also read: Hamas arsenal exposed: Inside the cache seized by Israel Defence Forces (WATCH)

    "Over 100 persons had gathered at the Jantar-Mantar to protest. Since the protesters did not have permission, they were detained. Heavy police force deployment has been arranged to maintain law and order conditions," a police officer said.

    Heavy police force deployment was organized to maintain law and order conditions during the demonstration. Delhi Police officers were present to ensure the safety of all individuals involved, prevent any potential unrest, and enforce relevant legal procedures.

    The protest reflects a growing global concern over the situation in Gaza, where a conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to civilian casualties and extensive property damage. As news of the unrest continues to dominate headlines, people worldwide are expressing their opinions and demanding a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

    Also read: Surviving terror: Jonathan Diller's harrowing account of Nova Festival massacre by Hamas in Israel (WATCH)

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 4:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Amit Shah warns of 'appeasement politics' if Congress comes to power AJR

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Amit Shah warns of 'appeasement politics' if Congress comes to power

    Supreme Court rejects woman request to terminate 26 week pregnancy gcw

    Supreme Court rejects woman's request to terminate 26-week pregnancy

    Amid industry uncertainties, TCS to hire 40,000 campus recruits in FY24: Company COO confirms AJR

    Amid industry uncertainties, TCS to hire 40,000 campus recruits in FY24: Company COO confirms

    Kerala: Audit report flags irregularities in Milma Thiruvananthapuram zonal rkn

    Kerala: Audit report flags irregularities in Milma Thiruvananthapuram zonal

    Nithari case: Accused Surinder Koli, Moninder Pandher acquitted 17 years after chilling murders near Delhi AJR

    Nithari case: Accused Surinder Koli, Moninder Pandher acquitted 17 years after chilling murders near Delhi

    Recent Stories

    Poonam Pandey bold photos: Actress flaunts cleavage in colourful strapless bikini; see sizzling pictures vma

    Poonam Pandey bold photos: Actress flaunts cleavage in colourful strapless bikini; see sizzling pictures

    BPO India: Cynergy BPO -The Driver Behind CX-Driven Outsourcing Solutions

    BPO India: Cynergy BPO - The Driver Behind CX-Driven Outsourcing Solutions

    ICC Chairman thanks IOC for cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles Olympics 2028, a historic day for the game avv

    ICC Chairman thanks IOC for cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles Olympics 2028, a historic day for the game

    Salaar Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look poster OUT on star's 41st birthday RBA

    Salaar: Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look poster OUT on star's 41st birthday

    Dosa and Filter Coffee : 6 best breakfast combos you must try rkn

    Dosa and Filter Coffee : 6 best breakfast combos you must try

    Recent Videos

    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon