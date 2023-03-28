Jamia Violence case: Big win for Delhi Police, HC allows framing of charges against Sharjeel Imam, 8 others

Reversing the trial court order, the high court order stated that prima facie, the respondents were visible in the video. It is difficult to explain the situation. They were violently pushing the barricades and raising slogans against the police.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed the Delhi Police to frame charges against Sharjeel Imam, Safoora Zargar, Asif Iqbal Tanha and six others in the 2019 Jamia violence case.

Deciding on the Delhi Police plea against the discharge of the violent accused, the court allowed the force to frame charges against 9 of the 11 accused.

Reversing the trial court order, the high court order stated that prima facie, the respondents were visible in the video. The right to peaceful assembly is subject to restriction. Damage to property and peace is not protected, the court added.

Accordingly, Sharjeel Imam, Chanda Yadav, Mohd Qasim, Mahmood Anwar, Shahzar Raza, Umair Ahmed, Mohd Bilal Nadeem and Safoora Zargar were charged under Indian Penal Code sections 143, 147, 149, 186, 353 and 427 as well as provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Properties act.

Asif Iqbal Tanha was discharged from IPC Sections 308, 323, 341 and 435, but charged under other sections. Mohd Abuzar and Mohd Shoaib were charged with Section 143 of the IPC and discharged from all other sections. However, the order notes that the court can proceed against them as per the law if any evidence comes against the duo before the trial court related to the offences they have been discharged of.