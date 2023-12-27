Jairam Ramesh’s ‘divide society’ blooper hits Congress ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Nyay Yatra (WATCH)

With an eye on the upcoming national elections next year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is gearing up to commence the 'Bharat Nyay Yatra'. Starting from January 14, the 6,200-kilometer journey will traverse from Manipur to Mumbai, connecting the northeastern and western regions of the country.

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gears up to embark on 'Bharat Nyay Yatra', a journey aimed at connecting the northeastern and western regions of India in anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a video featuring Jairam Ramesh's blooper where he mentions the initiation of the process of 'dividing society' has gone viral. In the video, the Congress leader can be heard saying 'the process of dividing the society has to start' has sparked a social media frenzy with users raising eyebrows on the 'real intention' of the grand old party.

Also read: Viral Photos: Rahul Gandhi tries wrestling moves with Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia amid WFI row

"The truth is on the tongue of Jairam Ramesh. 'The process of dividing the society has to start.' This is the reality of Congress. First launched Bharat Todo Yatra and now will launch Bharat Injustice Yatra," said an X, formerly Twitter, user along with the viral video.

Scheduled to commence on January 14, the 6,200-kilometer yatra will kick off in Manipur and culminate in Mumbai on March 20, strategically timed just before the elections. This yatra is recognized as the second phase and an East-West extension of his previous north-south 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from the past year, which the party attributed to its success in securing electoral victories in two southern states. Rahul Gandhi is set to traverse 14 states and 85 districts during the 'Bharat Nyay Yatra,' which will be inaugurated by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Imphal.

The states encompassed in Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' include Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. The journey will involve a combination of bus rides and foot marches. The Congress party has stated that the Nyay Yatra aims to advocate for economic, social, and political justice for the people of the country.

In the decision to commence the yatra from violence-affected Manipur, the Congress party expressed its intention to initiate the healing process for the people and address the lingering wounds caused by past conflicts.

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh noted, "The first Bharat Jodo Yatra was undertaken to connect India. Now Bharat Nyaya Yatra is to assure the people on behalf of the Congress Party, on behalf of Rahul Gandhi, that the Congress Party is committed to ensure that economic justice, social justice and political justice are fully available to the common people."

The BJP mocked the Congress announcement, asserting that the concept of Bharat Jodo Yatra had been rejected by the people. The saffron party emphasized that coining slogans would not deceive the people.

"The people of India had clearly rejected the idea of Bharat Jodo Yatra because Rahul Gandhi and the Congress cannot have duplicity in these approaches. They think the people of India can be fooled by coining some slogans," said BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli.

The "real nyay (justice)" is being delivered by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government since 2014, he added.

Also read: WFI row: Rahul Gandhi trolled for meeting Bajrang Punia; wrestling and exercising along with Olympian

In September last year, Rahul Gandhi initiated his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari. The five-month-long foot march, which drew the participation of numerous Congress workers and Opposition leaders, concluded in Srinagar in January.

The electoral success of the Congress in Karnataka and Telangana was largely attributed to the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' as acknowledged by party leaders. In this year's elections, the Congress managed to wrest power from the BJP in Karnataka and the BRS in Telangana.