Viral Photos: Rahul Gandhi wrestles Olympic medallist Bajran Punia, shares saag and roti amid WFI row

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi met Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia and other wrestlers in Haryana. His visit came amid the spree of returning awards by several wrestlers in protest to the newly-elected body of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Virendra Akhara, Chhara village, Bahadurgarh, Haryana amid controversy around the Wrestling Federation Of India (WFI). He met wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia. Chhara village is home to Punia.

Gandhi joined them for a workout, talked about his experience with jiu-jitsu, and discussed the turmoil surrounding accusations of sexual harassment against former wrestling chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the wrestling community.

Taking to X, Gandhi posted shots from his visit on X and wrote: "The question is if these people have to quit wrestling in akhara to join the fight for justice for India's daughters, then who will encourage their children to choose this path?"

"These people are from the families of farmers, they are simple people, let them serve the Tricolour," he said in a post.

Earlier, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Sakshi Malik at the wrestler's residence to express her solidarity with Malik who announced her retirement from wrestling in protest against the election of Sanjay Singh as the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

