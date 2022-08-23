It's everyone's choice: Congress's Yathindra Siddaramaiah slams BJP over 'non-veg' meal row

MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah said, "I am a complete vegetarian; my father is not." God is the same within everyone, vegetarian or not; why do we have a sense of distinction that he does not? "My Food, My Choice."

Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah's son, Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, defended his father after the state Bharatiya Janata Party targeted the opposition leader for allegedly visiting a temple after eating meat.

The incident occurred in the communally sensitive Kodagu district, where police issued prohibitory orders from August 24 to 27 to maintain law and order earlier today. Siddaramaiah was accused by BJP leaders of hurting religious sentiments.

In this regard, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, an MLA from Mysuru's Varuna constituency, stated, "I am a complete vegetarian; my father is not." God is the same within everyone, vegetarian or non-vegetarian; why do we have a sense of difference that he does not? "My Food, My Choice."

Following the attack by the BJP for allegedly eating non-vegetarian food and visiting a temple, Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday clarified that he did not eat meat that day.

While claiming it was a "non-issue," the former Karnataka chief minister emphasised the right to food choice. Siddaramaiah's visit to the Basaveshwara temple in Kodlipet on August 18 sparked outrage, given that he allegedly ate non-vegetarian food earlier that day.

"Is it a problem to eat meat? (What one eats) it's a personal food habit. It is my habit to eat both meat and vegetarian foods. Some people do not eat meat as a habit," Siddaramaiah said when asked.

The BJP "has no other work," it is attempting to create controversies to divert public attention away from "main issues," according to Siddaramaiah.

Furthermore, he said, "It is not a problem in my opinion. Many people go without eating meat, and many people go after eating meat. Meat is frequently offered to deities in many places. I hadn't eaten any meat that day. For the sake of argument, I said what I did later. I ate only bamboo shoot curry and akki rotti even though chicken curry was there," he concluded.

Following the incidents of eggs being thrown at Siddaramaiah's car and black flags being waved during his visit to Kodagu last week, Siddaramaiah has been mired in controversy recently. He claimed that it was a 'state-sponsored' stir.

Along with Congress leaders and workers, Siddaramaiah planned to lay siege to the SP's office in Kodagu on August 26, while the BJP planned its 'Jana Jagruthi Samavesha' programme on the same day, each drawing a crowd of one lakh people.

As a precaution, the Kodagu district administration imposed Section 144 in the district starting from 6 am on August 24 to 6 pm on August 27, denying permission for both events.

Also Read: Karnataka: War of words erupt between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah camps over CM candidate

Also Read: Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

Also Read: Won't contest next Karnataka election, announces Yediyurappa; son Vijayendra to fight from Shikaripura