Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows a woman from the minority community refusing a two lakh rupee compensation given by the Congress legislature Party leader and throwing it at Siddaramaiah's convoy as he drove away. She is heard saying that she needed justice, not money.

Congress leader and Badami MLA Siddaramaiah was at the receiving end of people's fury during his visit to the hospital in Karnataka's Bagalkot, where victims who sustained injuries in the recent communal clashes in Kerur town are undergoing treatment.

The veracity of the video has not yet been ascertained. According to media reports, the woman's brother was injured in the riots. Communal clashes broke on July 6 over an eve-teasing incident in Kerur under the Badami Taluk. Four people were injured in the clashes, following which the local administration imposed prohibitory orders. As many as 20 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to inform about his hospital visit accompanied by former minister HY Meti, former MLA Vijayananda Kashappanavar, MLA Ananda Nyamagowda, Ajay Kumar Saranayake and others.

He said, "Today, I visited the Bagalkot hospital who were injured in the recent riots in Kerur of Badami assembly constituency and inquired about their well-being," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

