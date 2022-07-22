Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Won't contest next Karnataka election, announces Yediyurappa; son Vijayendra to fight from Shikaripura

    "I'm giving up my Assembly seat to support my son BY Vijayendra. I implore Shikaripura voters to ensure that he wins by a wide margin. I am not running in the next election," said the Karnataka BJP leader.

    Yediyurappa to not contest next Karnataka election son Vijayendra to fight from Shikaripura gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 22, 2022, 6:35 PM IST

    BS Yediyurappa, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party politician and former Karnataka chief minister, stated on Friday that he will hand over his Assembly constituency to his son BY Vijayendra and will not run in the next state elections. Yediyurappa stated that his son will now run for the Shikaripura Assembly constituency in the state's Shivamogga district. The BJP veteran urged the people of the state to vote for his son Vijayendra in the next election.

    "I'm giving up my Assembly seat to support my son BY Vijayendra. I implore Shikaripura voters to ensure that he wins by a wide margin. I am not running in the next election," said the Karnataka BJP leader. Yediyurappa's remark came a day after he denied being marginalised by the party in power in the southern state. Yediyurappa also stated on Thursday that he will not allow the Congress to gain power in Karnataka.

    "Congress politicians are rushing to become Chief Minister," Yediyurappa stated, presumably alluding to Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. "We will not allow it to happen. The BJP will retake power in Karnataka," he said.

    While ecstatic Vijayendra supporters rejoiced at Shimoga district headquarters, some of BSY's ardent BJP fans implored him not to withdraw from electoral career. Vijayendra told the media that he would accept his father's offer in order to safeguard the family's reputation. BY Raghavendra, his elder brother, already represents Shimoga in the Lok Sabha.

    Also Read | Karnataka government to name Shivamogga airport after BS Yediyurappa, confirms CM Bommai

    For the last 38 years, Bookanakere Siddalingappa Yediyurappa, or BS Yediyurappa, or simply BSY, has been a mainstay in Karnataka politics. Since 1983, BSY has won eight Assembly elections in Shikaripura. He only lost to Congress once, in 1999. In 2014, he was also a Lok Sabha member from Shimoga. In 2014, his son Raghavendra won Shikaripura Assembly bypolls on a BJP ticket.

    Also Read | Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s granddaughter Soundarya commits suicide

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2022, 6:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Margaret Alva to Mamata Banerjee This isn t time for whataboutery ego or anger gcw

    'This isn't time for whataboutery, ego or anger': Margaret Alva to Mamata Banerjee

    Another monkeypox case reported in Kerala 3rd case in India state govt issues SOP gcw

    Another monkeypox case reported in Kerala, 3rd case in India; SOPs issued

    New Chinese provocation! Strategic 'G695' highway through Aksai Chin

    New Chinese provocation! Strategic 'G695' highway through Aksai Chin

    Anand Mahindra shares clip of Thar dangerous manoeuvre advises restraint watch gcw

    Anand Mahindra shares clip of Thar's 'dangerous manoeuvre', advises restraint

    Joining the Har Ghar Tiranga movement? Don't make these mistakes

    Joining the Har Ghar Tiranga movement? Don't make these mistakes

    Recent Stories

    Margaret Alva to Mamata Banerjee This isn t time for whataboutery ego or anger gcw

    'This isn't time for whataboutery, ego or anger': Margaret Alva to Mamata Banerjee

    National Film Awards 2022 complete list of winners drb

    National Film Awards 2022: Suriya, Ajay Devgn bag ‘Best Actor’; see complete winners list here

    Motorola to roll out Moto Razr flip Motorola X30 Pro on August 2 Here s what latest reports suggest gcw

    Motorola to roll out Moto Razr flip, Motorola X30 Pro on August 2? Here's what reports suggest

    View Indian Rupee Vs US Dollar: Can India manage the currency turmoil?

    Indian Rupee Vs US Dollar: Can India manage the currency turmoil?

    A Jedi mind Antonee Robinson's outrageous card trick stuns Fulham stars and fans snt

    'A Jedi mind': Antonee Robinson's outrageous card trick stuns Fulham stars and fans

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon