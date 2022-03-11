Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'It's a loot, Akhilesh should not be depressed': Mamata on BJP's massive win in UP

    Mamata Banerjee suggested that Akhilesh Yadav demand a forensic examination of the EVMs and raised concerns about the lapses in their handling.

    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Mar 11, 2022, 6:52 PM IST

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed doubt over the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) record win in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Banerjee stated that it wasn't a popular mandate but a victory with the aid of 'election machines and central forces and agencies'. 

    She also stated it's pointless to expect Congress to defeat the BJP in 2024; repeating the need for a united opposition coalition, a day after state election results gave the ruling party a significant boost at the national level.

    While news briefing in Kolkata, she said that through the use of election machinery and central forces and agencies, they (BJP) had recorded the win, and now they are jumping around. They can play a kettle drum but can not create music. For that, one needs a harmonium.

    About the EVMs (Electronic Voting Machine), Banerjee said, if a DM (Varanasi's Additional District Magistrate) is suspended for removing an EVM, it is a big thing. 

    On Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi party gaining more than 100 seats in the state, Banerjee said that Akhilesh had been made to lose. It's a loot; Akhilesh should not be depressed and upset. He should go to people and challenge this outcome. 

    All EVMs should be subjected to forensic testing to determine whether they were the same machines used to vote and then brought in for counting; Banerjee added, If the BJP wins, it will not be by popular vote. It is a machinery mandate, not a popular mandate, she stated. 

    She said about the 2024 election that all the political parties who wish to fight BJP should work together. No one should depend on Congress, as Congress is not interested anymore, losing its credibility. 

    The chief of the Trinamool Congress further dismissed suggestions that the BJP's success in the four states indicates public sentiment ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She stated that the BJP should stop 'daydreaming'. 

    Outperforming a 14 per cent vote share increase by Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and its allies, the BJP scripted a spectacular comeback in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday (the first double term for a party in 37 years) and also retained Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa, while Arvind Kejriwal's AAP swept Punjab with a three-fourth majority.

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2022, 6:54 PM IST
