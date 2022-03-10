Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Bulldozer is Back' trends on social media, thanks to 'Bulldozer baba'

    Bulldozer has often been used to refer to Yogi Adityanath's stern move to raze properties belonging to criminals.

    UP Election Bulldozer is Back trends on social media Bulldozer baba Yogi
    Vipin Vijayan
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 10, 2022, 6:33 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to return to power in Uttar Pradesh safely crossing the halfway mark of 202 in the 403-member assembly, as per the current trends. With this win, Yogi Adityanath often referred to as ‘Bulldozer baba’, will become the only chief minister after 39 years to return to office after completing the full term.

    Soon after the decisive leads were in, the monk-administrator, who has a massive supporter base not only offline but online too, trended as 'Bulldozer is Back' on microblogging site Twitter.

     

     

     

    What is the significance of Bulldozer with respect to Yogi Adityanath?

    Bulldozer has often been used to refer to Yogi Adityanath's stern move to raze properties belonging to criminals. During the election campaign, the term became a popular catchphrase after Yogi Adityanath said at a public rally that "Bulldozer will move against unsocial elements and mafia after March 10."

    Yogi Adityanath, who has often projected himself as a hard taskmaster and no-toleration policy against criminals, has on several occasions used the bulldozer reference to assure the voters that he will make Uttar Pradesh a safer place to be in. 

    Akhilesh Yadav has often mocked Yogi Adityanath as "Baba Bulldozer".

    Celebrations at BJP office

    A sea of party workers, dancing, jousting and raising slogans of ‘Yogi-Modi ki Jai’, welcomed their undefeated leader at the state BJP office. Yogi, upon his arrival, showered flowers at the BJP workers showing his gratitude towards all the hard work put in by them. 

    For the BJP, like Prime Minister Modi said, Holi came a bit early with this massive victory in not just Uttar Pradesh but the three other states - Uttarakhand, Manipur and possibly Goa.

    Also Read: Yogi will be Up'Yogi' for BJP, Asianet News poll predicted 7 months back

    Also Read: UP Election Result 2022: Anti-incumbency? Check the voteshare

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2022, 6:33 PM IST
