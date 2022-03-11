Maharashtra Budget 2022: Statewide Satara women security model to curb crime against women, highlights

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and state's Finance Minister Ajit Pawar announced the budget on Friday.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and state's Finance Minister Ajit Pawar announced the budget on Friday. While introducing the budget, Pawar said that Maharashtra is on its way to being the first state that will have USD 1 trillion economies in the country.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray offered a floral tribute at the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Vidhan Bhavan ahead of the budget presentation.

Here's the highlight of the budget:

1) Rs 50,000 incentive for 20 lakh farmers who paid loans on time.

2) In the next three years, the state plans to spend Rs 11,000 crore on health services.

3) Rs 20 crore to boost the cataract surgeries in the state.

4) High-end trauma care unit to set up at Satara and other centres in the state. Each centre will have a capacity of 50 beds.

5) For women, hospitals will be set up at Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, and each centre will have a capacity of 100 beds.

7) For the medical education department, Rs 2,061

8) Rs 3,183 crore outlay for the public health and family welfare department

9) Indrayani medicity is proposed on a 300 acre land in the outskirts of Pune.

10) To boost the innovative and startup culture, the state government has proposed to set up an innovation centre in each of the six Revenue circles for which a Rs 500 crore budget is allocated.

11) At Mumbai University's Kalina campus, Rs 100 crore has been allocated for a music school devoted to Lata Mangeshkar.

12) Rs 1 crore for the Shivaji University Kolhapur's Yashwantrao Chavan study centre.

13) Schools in villages where legendary and historical personalities are studied would receive Rs 1 crore.

14) BARTI Pune to receive Rs 250 crore to implement schemes for backward communities.

15) Rs 11,119 crore for the tribal development department and construction of roads and highway, PWD department to get Rs 15,700 crore.

16) For the second phase of infrastructure works of Kolhapur's Mahalaxmi Temple Development Plan, Rs 25 crore is allocated.

17) Government to develop a private source of funds to maintain protected memorials.

18) Special hospital for police personnel will be set up, and SARTHI Pune will get Rs 250 crore for implementing schemes

19) Bhoomipujan of Marathi Bhasha Bhavan in Mumbai is planned for April 2 (Gudi Padwa day)

20) Satara women security model project to be implemented throughout the state to control the crime rate against women.

21) In Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra Bhavan will be set up and a Medical check-up for all the govt employees over 40 age for which rs 250 crore is allocated.

22) Maharashtra govt reduces VAT on CNG by 3 per cent from 13.5 per cent.

