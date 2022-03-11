Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    It's enough: Mamata Banerjee's vote share counter on Goa defeat

    In a bid for Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 general elections, Trinamool Congress leader said that all anti-BJP parties might campaign together if Congress so desires.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 11, 2022, 6:10 PM IST

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee unleashed a stinging assault on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, claiming that the party's success in four of the five states that had assembly elections recently was not a representation of the people's mandate.

    She also praised her party for fighting Goa elections, claiming that the Trinamool Congress received 6% of the vote in the coastal state within three months of its establishment. "It's enough," she added. She also accused the governing BJP of EMC fraud in Uttar Pradesh and suggested that SP head Akhilesh Yadav conduct forensic testing on the voting machines used in the assembly elections.

    "There was looting and EVM fraud. Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, should not be discouraged and should request forensic testing of the same EVM equipment. This time, Akhilesh Yadav's vote percentage climbed from 20% to 37%," West Bengal's Chief Minister said.

    In a bid for Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 general elections, Trinamool Congress leader said that all anti-BJP parties might campaign together if Congress so desires. "If Congress so desires, we may all fight together in the 2024 general elections. For the time being, avoid being aggressive and instead focus on being positive. This victory (assembly elections in four states) will be a significant setback for the BJP. This (2022 election results would determine the destiny of 2024 polls) is unworkable," Banerjee was quoted as stating by ANI.

    Banerjee also slammed Congress, claiming that the grand old party is losing credibility and that she cannot rely on them. "All political parties that wish to challenge the BJP should march together," she continued.

