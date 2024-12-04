ISRO reschedules Proba-3 mission launch to tomorrow after anomaly detection

ISRO's PSLV-C59 launch of Proba-3 spacecraft for a solar mission has been rescheduled to tomorrow due to an anomaly detection.

ISRO reschedules Proba-3 mission launch to tomorrow after anomaly detection
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 3:41 PM IST

Sriharikota: The launch of Proba-3 spacecraft for an important solar mission has been rescheduled to tomorrow after an anomaly was detected. As per ISRO, the spacecraft, which was originally scheduled to launch at 16:08 PM today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, aboard ISRO's PSLV-C59 rocket will now be launched at 16:12 tomorrow. 

"Due to an anomaly detected in PROBA-3 spacecraft PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 launch rescheduled to tomorrow at 16:12 hours," ISRO posted on X.

The PSLV-C59 rocket will carry two satellites, built by ESA, into space. The mission involves a unique setup, where two spacecraft – the Coronagraph and the Occulter – will be sent together as part of the world's first precision formation flying mission. Weighing a combined 550 kg, these satellites will operate in tandem to study the Sun's outermost and hottest atmospheric layer, known as the corona. This launch marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between ISRO and ESA.

The mission's key objective is to study the Sun's corona by creating an artificial solar eclipse. This will be achieved by positioning the Coronagraph and Occulter satellites in such a way that one spacecraft blocks the Sun's light from the other, enabling detailed observations. The satellites will maintain a distance of approximately 150 meters, demonstrating the advanced capabilities of ISRO's PSLV rocket.

Proba-3 will provide vital insights into the Sun's corona, which remains a largely unexplored area in solar science. The mission highlights the growing strength of India's PSLV launch vehicle and showcases ISRO’s ongoing progress in the global space exploration arena.

