ISRO's Aditya-L1 spacecraft captures stunning selfie of Earth and Moon | WATCH

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft has already completed two critical Earth-bound orbital maneuvers as part of its journey. On September 5, it achieved a successful outcome during its second Earth-bound maneuver.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Thursday that Aditya-L1, the spacecraft headed for the Sun-Earth L1 point, successfully captured images of the Earth and the Moon along with taking a remarkable selfie. ISRO shared these captivating images and the selfie taken by Aditya-L1.

In an official statement, ISRO stated, "Aditya-L1 Mission: Witness the Spectacle! Aditya-L1, en route to the Sun-Earth L1 point, has treated us to a selfie and mesmerizing images of our home planet and its celestial companion, the Moon."

DMK files complaint against BJP's Amit Malviya for tweet on Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatan Dharma' statement

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft has already completed two critical Earth-bound orbital maneuvers as part of its journey. On September 5, it achieved a successful outcome during its second Earth-bound maneuver. Prior to that, on September 3, the spacecraft executed its inaugural Earth-bound maneuver, marking a significant milestone in India's maiden solar mission.

G20 Summit: A look at luxurious abodes of Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak, and Justin Trudeau in Delhi

Further steps in the spacecraft's journey involve two additional Earth-bound orbital maneuvers before it transitions into a transfer orbit leading it to the Lagrange point L1. Aditya-L1 is anticipated to reach its intended orbit at the L1 point approximately 127 days from now.

Worth highlighting is that Aditya-L1 holds the distinction of being India's premier space-based observatory dedicated to studying the Sun. It will do so from a halo orbit positioned around the first sun-earth Lagrangian point (L1), located approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. The launch of the Aditya-L1 spacecraft took place on September 2 through ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C57) from the Second Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota.