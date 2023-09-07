Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISRO's Aditya-L1 spacecraft captures stunning selfie of Earth and Moon | WATCH

    The Aditya-L1 spacecraft has already completed two critical Earth-bound orbital maneuvers as part of its journey. On September 5, it achieved a successful outcome during its second Earth-bound maneuver.

    ISRO Aditya-L1 spacecraft captures stunning selfie of Earth and Moon
    Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Thursday that Aditya-L1, the spacecraft headed for the Sun-Earth L1 point, successfully captured images of the Earth and the Moon along with taking a remarkable selfie. ISRO shared these captivating images and the selfie taken by Aditya-L1.

    In an official statement, ISRO stated, "Aditya-L1 Mission: Witness the Spectacle! Aditya-L1, en route to the Sun-Earth L1 point, has treated us to a selfie and mesmerizing images of our home planet and its celestial companion, the Moon."

    The Aditya-L1 spacecraft has already completed two critical Earth-bound orbital maneuvers as part of its journey. On September 5, it achieved a successful outcome during its second Earth-bound maneuver. Prior to that, on September 3, the spacecraft executed its inaugural Earth-bound maneuver, marking a significant milestone in India's maiden solar mission.

     

    Further steps in the spacecraft's journey involve two additional Earth-bound orbital maneuvers before it transitions into a transfer orbit leading it to the Lagrange point L1. Aditya-L1 is anticipated to reach its intended orbit at the L1 point approximately 127 days from now.

    Worth highlighting is that Aditya-L1 holds the distinction of being India's premier space-based observatory dedicated to studying the Sun. It will do so from a halo orbit positioned around the first sun-earth Lagrangian point (L1), located approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. The launch of the Aditya-L1 spacecraft took place on September 2 through ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C57) from the Second Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota.

