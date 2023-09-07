Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DMK files complaint against BJP's Amit Malviya for tweet on Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatan Dharma' statement

    In response to Udhayanidhi's statement, Amit Malviya posted on Twitter, alleging that the Tamil Nadu minister was advocating for the "genocide of 80% of Bharat's population," in reference to the Hindu population in India.

    Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Kav Dhinakaran has taken legal action against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya for what he termed a "misleading Twitter comment" made by Malviya concerning Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. The controversy arose when Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin equated 'Sanatan Dharma' with diseases like corona, dengue, and malaria, suggesting that it needed to be eradicated.

    In response to Udhayanidhi's statement, Amit Malviya posted on Twitter, alleging that the Tamil Nadu minister was advocating for the "genocide of 80% of Bharat's population," in reference to the Hindu population in India.

    Expressing his displeasure with Malviya's interpretation, Kav Dhinakaran stated, "I have filed a complaint against (BJP leader) Amit Malviya who has wrongly made a Twitter remark against Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. He is a wrong interpreter, and that's why I have filed a complaint against him on behalf of DMK."

    Udhayanidhi's controversial statement was made on September 2 during a seminar where he remarked, "There are some things which we have to eradicate and can’t merely oppose. Mosquitoes, dengue, fever, malaria and corona, all these are things which we cannot oppose, we have to eradicate them. Sanatanam (Sanatan Dharma) is like this."

    Malviya's response on Twitter drew sharp criticism and led to the DMK filing a complaint with Trichy police, accusing him of distorting Stalin’s statement. Malviya was subsequently booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 153A, 504, and 505 1(B).

    Meanwhile, an FIR was registered against Udhayanidhi Stalin and Congress leader Priyank Kharge in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur over the former’s statement and Kharge's support for it.

     

    Addressing the legal challenges against him, Stalin affirmed his intent to address all cases through the legal system. He also appealed to DMK supporters not to engage in activities such as filing cases against religious leaders or burning effigies, urging them to channel their energies into more constructive pursuits.

