    G20 Summit: A look at luxurious abodes of Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak, and Justin Trudeau in Delhi

    India, holding the G20 presidency this year, has spared no effort in preparing for the event, deploying drones for surveillance, adorning the national capital with vibrant murals, and even employing large-scale langur cutouts to deter mischievous monkeys.

    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

    As leaders from the Group of 20 (G20) major economies converge in New Delhi to address critical global challenges, the backdrop of deep geopolitical divisions over the Ukraine conflict looms large, casting a shadow on collaborative efforts.

    Here's an overview of key leaders participating in the G20 Summit in New Delhi and their chosen accommodations:

    US President Joe Biden

    US President Joe Biden will touch down in New Delhi and will be accommodated at the prestigious ITC Maurya. During his visit, he is scheduled to engage in bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a focus on topics like clean energy transition and climate change, which are central to the summit's agenda.

    UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

    UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is making his inaugural official visit to India as Britain's head of state for the G20 Summit. He will be lodging at the Shangri-La Hotel. Before the summit, Sunak lauded Prime Minister Modi's leadership, stating that India is the "right country at the right time" for such a gathering.

     

    China Delegation

    Premier Li Qiang will lead China's delegation, signaling President Xi Jinping's absence and dashing hopes of a potential meeting with Biden. This marks the first time a Chinese president has missed a G20 leaders' summit since its inception in 2008. Notably, Xi participated virtually in the 2020 and 2021 editions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chinese delegation will be accommodated at Delhi's Taj Hotel.

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to attend the ASEAN summit in Indonesia before heading to New Delhi for the G20 Summit. His chosen lodging is The Lalit Hotel.

    Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

    Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit to India is part of a larger three-nation tour that includes stops in Indonesia and the Philippines. For the G20 Summit, he will be residing at the Imperial Hotel.

    These leaders' discussions and deliberations during the G20 Summit will be closely watched as they navigate the complex terrain of global challenges, including the ongoing Ukraine conflict, environmental sustainability, and economic stability.

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
