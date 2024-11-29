After Chinmoy Krishna Das' arrest, now Bangladesh freezes bank accounts of 17 ISKCON members

Bangladesh authorities have ordered a 30-day freeze on the bank accounts of 17 individuals linked to the ISKCON, including Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former member arrested this week on sedition charges.

After Chinmoy Krishna Das' arrest, now Bangladesh freezes bank accounts of 17 ISKCON members snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 4:52 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 5:33 PM IST

Bangladesh authorities have ordered a 30-day freeze on the bank accounts of 17 individuals linked to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), including Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former member arrested this week on sedition charges. This decision follows the Bangladesh High Court’s rejection of a petition to ban ISKCON after a violent clash between supporters of a Hindu leader and security forces resulted in the death of a lawyer.

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) issued directives to banks and financial institutions on Thursday, suspending all transactions involving these accounts for a month. The financial watchdog, part of the central Bangladesh Bank, also instructed the institutions to provide detailed information, including updated transaction statements and details of businesses owned by the 17 individuals, within the next three working days.

Also read: India urges ‘just, fair, transparent’ legal process on Hindu monk Chinmoy Das' arrest (WATCH)

On October 30, a sedition case was filed against 19 people, including Das, at the Kotwali Police Station in Chattogram. The charges stemmed from accusations that they had disrespected Bangladesh’s national flag during a rally held by the Hindu community in Chattogram's New Market area.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday on charges of sedition. A Chattogram court denied him bail on Tuesday and remanded him to jail, sparking protests from his supporters.

New Delhi has time and again expressed concern over his arrest and the denial of bail, urging Bangladesh to ensure the safety of Hindus and other minority groups.

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also called for Das’s release, condemning the lawyer's death during protests over his arrest.

ISKCON Bangladesh denied any connection to the lawyer's killing, dismissing the allegations as baseless and part of a malicious campaign.

Also read: Chinmoy Das' arrest: UP priest flags Hindus' genocide in Bangladesh, calls for 'Sanatan Vedic' nation (WATCH)

A spokesman for the attorney general's office said that a two-member High Court bench, which had rejected a petition to ban ISKCON’s activities in Bangladesh, noted that the situation did not warrant intervention at this time, as the state was already addressing the matter. The bench expressed hope that the government would take care to maintain law and order and protect the lives and property of the people.

Hindus, who made up around 22 percent of Bangladesh’s population during the 1971 Liberation War, now constitute approximately 8 percent. Over the years, members of the Hindu community have consistently reported incidents of violence and discrimination against them in various parts of the country.

Additionally, there have been increasing concerns about the rise of extremist groups, including Jamaat-e-Islami and other ideologically similar factions.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

UFO sighting over Capitol Hill? Viral videos show mysterious lights in Washington DC, spark fears (WATCH) shk

UFO sighting over Capitol Hill? Viral video shows mysterious lights in Washington DC, sparks fears (WATCH)

BREAKING: Bangladesh arrests Chinmoy Das' assistant, another ISKCON devotee without warrant amid row shk

Bangladesh arrests Chinmoy Das' assistant, another ISKCON devotee without warrant amid row

Israel terror attack: 8 injured in Ariel bus shooting; one attacked killed, search for second underway (WATCH) snt

Israel terror attack: 8 injured in Ariel bus shooting; one attacked killed, search for second underway (WATCH)

BIZARRE! YouTuber makes guitar out of dead uncle's SKELETON, pays tribute to him with a song (WATCH) shk

BIZARRE! YouTuber makes guitar out of dead uncle's SKELETON, pays tribute to him with a song (WATCH)

Viral video: Pakistani man wears 35-foot cash garland worth 1 lakh PKR on wedding day (WATCH) gcw

Viral video: Pakistani man wears 35-foot cash garland worth 1 lakh PKR on wedding day (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Will Jio, Vi, Airtel users not receive OTP and SMS from December 1? TRAI clarifies gcw

Will Jio, Vi, Airtel users not receive OTP and SMS from December 1? TRAI clarifies

Top smartphone camera cleaning tips for clear, sharp photos vkp

Top smartphone camera cleaning tips for clear, sharp photos

Furious man smashes new scooter with hammer in front of Ola showroom, video goes viral (WATCH) shk

Furious man smashes new scooter with hammer in front of Ola showroom, video goes viral (WATCH)

Black Friday sale 2024: You can get CHEAPER flights than AC bus tickets; Air India, IndiGo offer huge discounts RBA

Black Friday SALE: You can get CHEAPER flights than AC bus tickets; Air India, IndiGo offer huge discounts

What happens when you donate Salt on Saturday? Beliefs and spiritual impact vkp

What happens when you donate Salt on Saturday? Beliefs and spiritual impact

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon