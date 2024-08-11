Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Is there a bomb in my bag...', Air India passenger arrested for making hoax 'bomb threat' at Cochin Airport

    A passenger was detained at Cochin International Airport after making a bomb-related comment during security checks on Sunday morning. The remark led to a thorough inspection by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, though no threat was found

    Is there a bomb in my bag...', Air India passenger arrested for making hoax 'bomb threat' at Cochin Airport
    First Published Aug 11, 2024, 11:52 AM IST

    Sunday morning, a passenger at Cochin International Airport was detained after making an alarming comment during security checks. Manoj Kumar, 42, was about to board Air India flight AI 682 to Mumbai when he questioned a CISF officer at the X-ray Baggage Inspection System (XBIS) about the presence of a bomb in his bag.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The comment prompted an immediate response, with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducting a detailed inspection of Kumar’s cabin and checked baggage. Although no threat was discovered, Kumar was removed from the flight and handed over to local authorities for further questioning. The flight proceeded as planned.

    Zero Tolerance for Bomb Threats

    Airports treat any mention of threats, particularly words like "bomb" and "hijack," with extreme seriousness. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security emphasizes that even joking about such threats can cause significant delays for all passengers and may result in fines. Making statements such as "I have a bomb in my bag" is considered a serious offense and is strictly prohibited by law.

    Previous Incident

    Earlier this year, a similar incident occurred when a passenger bound for London Gatwick from Kochi was arrested for making a false bomb threat. Shuhaib, 30, from Kondotty, Malappuram, falsely claimed over a phone call to Air India’s customer care that a bomb was on the aircraft. His frustration over a denied request to reschedule his flight due to his daughter's illness led to the hoax.

    Increased Security Measures

    With Independence Day celebrations approaching, security at all airports, including Cochin, has been intensified until August 20. Travelers are advised to expect longer processing times and are encouraged to arrive early to accommodate thorough security checks and ensure a smooth travel experience.

