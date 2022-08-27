'Irrational, discriminatory': K'taka school bodies write to PM Modi, alleges corruption in Bommai govt

The Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools (KAMS) and the Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association (RUPSA) demanded BC Nagesh's resignation in a letter.

Karnataka's two school associations, representing at least 13,000 schools, have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging 'corruption' in the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in the state.

In their letter, the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools (KAMS) and the Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association (RUPSA) demanded the resignation of state Education Minister BC Nagesh.

The school bodies accused the state education department of demanding bribes from educational institutions to issue recognition certificates, claiming that the department had been plagued by several other issues, such as constant teacher transfers and religious stoking, for the past two years.

"Unscientific, irrational, discriminatory, and non-compliance norms are applied to only unaided private schools, and massive corruption exists," according to KAMS' letter.

"The education ministry is intolerant to hear and understand what the system is really going through and to take action against it. Two different BJP ministers literally caused a lot of damage to budget schools rather than those schools that are commercialising education by enabling an increasing number of investors to set up and directly costing parents more fees per child," the letter further read.

The department has begun a new method of forming three-person committees. Under the guise of verification, these panels visit schools. If they are not bribed, they will find some gaps and harass the schools."

According to the RUPSA letter, a three-member panel of the education department visits schools under the guise of verification and discovers some 'lacunae,' if not 'bribed.'

The associations also claimed that the department failed to provide government-required textbooks on time and that it failed to control corruption at all levels.

