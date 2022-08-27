Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Irrational, discriminatory': K'taka school bodies write to PM Modi, alleges corruption in Bommai govt

    The Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools (KAMS) and the Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association (RUPSA) demanded BC Nagesh's resignation in a letter.

    Irrational discriminatory: Karnataka school bodies write to PM Modi, alleges corruption in Bommai govt - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Aug 27, 2022, 2:42 PM IST

    Karnataka's two school associations, representing at least 13,000 schools,  have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging 'corruption' in the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in the state.

    In their letter, the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools (KAMS) and the Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association (RUPSA) demanded the resignation of state Education Minister BC Nagesh.

    The school bodies accused the state education department of demanding bribes from educational institutions to issue recognition certificates, claiming that the department had been plagued by several other issues, such as constant teacher transfers and religious stoking, for the past two years.

    "Unscientific, irrational, discriminatory, and non-compliance norms are applied to only unaided private schools, and massive corruption exists," according to KAMS' letter.

    "The education ministry is intolerant to hear and understand what the system is really going through and to take action against it. Two different BJP ministers literally caused a lot of damage to budget schools rather than those schools that are commercialising education by enabling an increasing number of investors to set up and directly costing parents more fees per child," the letter further read. 

    The department has begun a new method of forming three-person committees. Under the guise of verification, these panels visit schools. If they are not bribed, they will find some gaps and harass the schools."

    According to the RUPSA letter, a three-member panel of the education department visits schools under the guise of verification and discovers some 'lacunae,' if not 'bribed.'

    The associations also claimed that the department failed to provide government-required textbooks on time and that it failed to control corruption at all levels.

    Also Read: Things are fine, no problem: K'taka CM Basavaraj Bommai after Minister's 'managing' remarks

    Also Read: Savarkar poster row: 4 arrested after man stabbed in Karnataka’s Shivamogga, Section 144 imposed

    Also Read: BMTC announces free ride on all govt buses on Independence Day

    Last Updated Aug 27, 2022, 2:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to launch his own party soon gcw

    Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to launch his own party soon?

    Jharkhand crisis buses at Soren s house MLAs likely to be moved to resort in friendly state to deter poaching gcw

    Jharkhand crisis: Buses at Soren's house, MLAs likely to be moved to resort in a 'friendly state'

    Worlds largest temple, Vedic Planetarium, to open in West Bengal's Mayapur; here's what we know - adt

    World's largest temple, Vedic Planetarium, to open in West Bengal's Mayapur; here's what we know

    Supertech twin tower demolition: Detail guide on traffic diversion, alternative routes for August 28 - adt

    Supertech twin tower demolition: Detail guide on traffic diversion, alternative routes for August 28

    To fight RSS-BJP, we'll force Rahul Gandhi to become Congress President, says Mallikarjun Kharge - adt

    To fight RSS-BJP, we'll force Rahul Gandhi to become Congress President, says Mallikarjun Kharge

    Recent Stories

    Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to launch his own party soon gcw

    Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to launch his own party soon?

    football Champions League 2022-23 Group Stage Fixtures: Dates, where to watch in India, times, full schedule and more SNT

    Champions League 2022-23 Group Stage Fixtures: Dates, where to watch in India, time, full schedule and more

    Jharkhand crisis buses at Soren s house MLAs likely to be moved to resort in friendly state to deter poaching gcw

    Jharkhand crisis: Buses at Soren's house, MLAs likely to be moved to resort in a 'friendly state'

    SEXY VIDEO Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor sizzling hot chemistry on Chaiyaa Chaiyaa sets internet ablaze drb

    SEXY VIDEO: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor's sizzling hot chemistry on 'Chaiyaa Chaiyaa' sets internet ablaze

    Worlds largest temple, Vedic Planetarium, to open in West Bengal's Mayapur; here's what we know - adt

    World's largest temple, Vedic Planetarium, to open in West Bengal's Mayapur; here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    Video Icon
    Watch IAF Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets join RAAF Pitch Black 2022 missions

    IAF Su-30 MKI fighter jets join 'Pitch Black' missions

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Caught on tape: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers against Rajasthan Warriors, Telugu Yoddhas-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon