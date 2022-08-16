Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Savarkar poster row: 4 arrested after man stabbed in Karnataka’s Shivamogga, Section 144 imposed

    Police arrested four men in connection with the stabbing incident in Karnataka's Shivamogga on Independence Day. CM Basavaraj Bommai reacted to the clashes in Shivamogga and said that police have already taken action after the incident adding that local leaders are cooperating with the police.

    Savarkar poster row 4 arrested after man stabbed in Karnataka Shivamogga Section 144 imposed gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Aug 16, 2022, 9:46 AM IST

    In the midst of racial animosity over a poster with the picture of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, four persons have been detained for reportedly stabbing a man in Shivamogga, Karnataka. During the police operation to take them into custody, one of the accused was shot in the leg. 

    So far, the police have revealed the identities of three of the four men arrested as Nadeem (25), Abdul Rehman (25) and Jabiullah. Jabiullah was shot in the leg while he tried to escape from the police. Heavy force is on the ground to avoid any flare-up, according to district police head BM Laxmi Prasad, and prohibitory orders will be in effect for the following 48 hours. The following two days will see no classes at the area's schools.

    The arrest comes a day after a man, Prem Singh, was stabbed in the Gandhi Bazar area of Shivamogga, hours after a row erupted over a poster of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar put up at Ameer Ahmed circle on Independence Day.  On Monday, a dispute arose over the installation of flexes honouring Tipu Sultan, the 18th-century king of Mysuru, and Savarkar. The four men who were detained have been charged with violating section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which prohibits attempts to kill.

    According to reports, a gang is said to have taken down a poster of Savarkar and replaced it with one of Tipu Sultan, which sparked a racial altercation in the neighbourhood.

    Earlier, Tipu Sultan Jayanti festivities led to a confrontation between his supporters and the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, the party's ideological father.

    The conflict in Shivamogga occurs when the state's BJP government accommodates Sarvarkar's image while removing Jawharlal Nehru's in an advertising for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, sparking a verbal exchange between the ruling BJP and the opposition.

    The ruling BJP claimed that it was a conscious choice. "India has been split into Pakistan and India as a result of Nehru. Because of this, his photo was missing from the publication," BJP spokesman Ravi Kumar remarked.

    Opposition leaders criticised the state administration over the action and called for the resignation of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. "It is a disgrace to the freedom and democracy of India. India is marking its 75th anniversary of independence. We want an apology from Basavaraj Bommai, and the Prime Minister should fire him," said DK Shivakumar, president of the state Congress.

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2022, 9:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    FIFA bans India, takes away rights to hold U-17 Women's WC; Here's why

    FIFA bans India, takes away rights to hold U-17 Women's WC; Here's why

    Bihar Cabinet 30 MLAs to take oath as minister today 16 ministers from Tejashwi Yadav RJD 11 from JDU gcw

    Bihar Cabinet expansion: Nearly 30 MLAs to take oath as minister today, 16 ministers from RJD, 11 from JD(U)

    Remember and Never Forget: Havildar Narendra Singh Bisht, 4 Garhwal Rifles

    Remember and Never Forget: Havildar Narendra Singh Bisht, 4 Garhwal Rifles

    Bengaluru Domino's face Twitterati ire after shocking video shows mop and toilet brush above pizza dough snt

    Domino's face Twitterati ire after shocking video shows mop and toilet brush above pizza dough

    Bilkis Bano case: All 11 life imprisonment convicts released under Gujarat Govt's remission policy snt

    Bilkis Bano case: All 11 life imprisonment convicts released under Gujarat Govt's remission policy

    Recent Stories

    Laal Singh Chaddha box office report: Aamir Khan, Kareena's film stays low with Rs 46.25 crore in five days RBA

    Laal Singh Chaddha box office report: Aamir Khan, Kareena's film stays low with Rs 46.25 crore in five days

    FIFA bans India, takes away rights to hold U-17 Women's WC; Here's why

    FIFA bans India, takes away rights to hold U-17 Women's WC; Here's why

    Bihar Cabinet 30 MLAs to take oath as minister today 16 ministers from Tejashwi Yadav RJD 11 from JDU gcw

    Bihar Cabinet expansion: Nearly 30 MLAs to take oath as minister today, 16 ministers from RJD, 11 from JD(U)

    Saif Ali Khan birthday When he spoke about how he never got pocket money drb

    Saif Ali Khan birthday: When he spoke about how he never got pocket money

    Remember and Never Forget: Havildar Narendra Singh Bisht, 4 Garhwal Rifles

    Remember and Never Forget: Havildar Narendra Singh Bisht, 4 Garhwal Rifles

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon
    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi's address the nation on Independence Day

    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day

    Video Icon
    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    Video Icon