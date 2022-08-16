Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Things are fine, no problem: K'taka CM Basavaraj Bommai after Minister's 'managing' remarks

    A rumoured phone conversation between Minister JC Madhuswamy and Bhaskar, a social worker in Channapatna, went viral on Saturday. In response to Bhaskar's complaints, Madhuswamy can be heard telling him that they're not running the government; instead, they're managing it.
     

    Things are fine, no problem: K'taka CM Basavaraj Bommai after Minister's 'managing' remarks - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Aug 16, 2022, 6:11 PM IST

    An alleged Karnataka Minister's remarks that the "government is not functioning, we are somehow managing," causing an embarrassment to his administration, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai attempted to do damage control on Tuesday by stating that the comments were made in a "different context."

    He further added that he would also speak with the other ministers who are upset regarding the remark by the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy and have openly expressed their displeasure with him.

    Some Ministers have criticised Madhuswamy's comments, with Horticulture Minister Munirathna even advising him to resign from the Ministry.

    "He (Madhuswamy) had said it in another context. I'll speak with him. As the context was different, there was no need to misinterpret it. He had specifically addressed some cooperative-related issues. Everything is fine; there is no issue," Bommai said while talking to reporters.

    When informed that several of his cabinet colleagues are upset and criticising Madhuswamy, he stated, "I will speak to all of them..."

    On Saturday, a rumoured phone conversation between Madhuswamy and Bhaskar, a Channapatna-based social worker, went viral. 

    "We're not running a government; we're just managing, pulling through for the next 7-8 months," Madhuswamy can be heard telling Bhaskar in response to his complaints about a cooperative bank and some farmers' issues.

    While responding to the social worker's complaint over the phone, the Minister can be heard expressing "helplessness" over Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar's "inaction."

    Madhuswamy can be heard saying, "I am aware of these issues. I've brought this to Somashekhar's attention. He's not doing anything. "What should I do?"

    In response, Somashekar hit out at Madhuswamy's remarks, saying, "He (Madhuswamy) believes he is the only intelligent person; he needs to get that out of his head first."

    Before making such a statement, Madhuswamy should resign from the Ministry, according to Minister Munirathna.

    "He is part of the government and participates in every cabinet matter, so he has a share in it... being in a responsible position and making such statements is not right; it is not befitting to his seniority," he said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Savarkar poster row: 4 arrested after man stabbed in Karnataka’s Shivamogga, Section 144 imposed

    Also Read: NBA 2021: Karnataka CM Bommai felicitates COVID-19 warriors; see full list of winners

    Also Read: Karnataka tops NITI Aayog's India Innovation Index for third time; followed by Telangana, Haryana

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2022, 6:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    We are surprised, says Bilkis Bano's husband, after 11 convicts get released - adt

    We are surprised, says Bilkis Bano's husband after 11 convicts get released

    Here s how you should take down fold and store the National Flag gcw

    Here's how you should take down, fold and store the National Flag

    Delhi Police registers FIR against bodybuilder Bobby Kataria for smoking on SpiceJet flight - adt

    Delhi Police registers FIR against bodybuilder Bobby Kataria for smoking on SpiceJet flight

    Terrorists kill Kashmiri Pandit working in apple orchard in Shopian

    Terrorists kill Kashmiri Pandit working in apple orchard in Shopian

    Bus carrying ITBP soldiers falls into riverbed in J&K's Pahalgam

    Bus carrying 39 soldiers falls into gorge in J&K's Pahalgam, 7 dead

    Recent Stories

    At what age should breastfeeding be done? How does it help in the baby's growth? Here are some answers RBA

    At what age should breastfeeding be done? How does it help in the baby's growth? Here are some answers

    Huh Token (HUH): The Utimate Coin Building On Dogecoin's (DOGE) Legacy-snt

    Huh Token (HUH): The Utimate Coin Building On Dogecoin's (DOGE) Legacy

    Shiba Inu, Vita Inu, and Mehracki Token - The Three Tokens Leading The Meme Coin Revolution-snt

    Shiba Inu, Vita Inu, and Mehracki Token - The Three Tokens Leading The Meme Coin Revolution

    Bhojpuri Viral Video: Bride dances to Pawan Singh's popular song 'Raate Diya Buta Ke Piya Kya' (Watch) RBA

    Bhojpuri Viral Video: Bride dances to Pawan Singh's popular song 'Raate Diya Buta Ke Piya Kya' (Watch)

    Ritesh Airan shares his insight about Quality Education and how ENGIS is inching towards the same-snt

    Ritesh Airan shares his insight about Quality Education and how ENGIS is inching towards the same

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon
    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi's address the nation on Independence Day

    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day

    Video Icon