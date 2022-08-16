Things are fine, no problem: K'taka CM Basavaraj Bommai after Minister's 'managing' remarks

A rumoured phone conversation between Minister JC Madhuswamy and Bhaskar, a social worker in Channapatna, went viral on Saturday. In response to Bhaskar's complaints, Madhuswamy can be heard telling him that they're not running the government; instead, they're managing it.

An alleged Karnataka Minister's remarks that the "government is not functioning, we are somehow managing," causing an embarrassment to his administration, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai attempted to do damage control on Tuesday by stating that the comments were made in a "different context."

He further added that he would also speak with the other ministers who are upset regarding the remark by the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy and have openly expressed their displeasure with him.

Some Ministers have criticised Madhuswamy's comments, with Horticulture Minister Munirathna even advising him to resign from the Ministry.

"He (Madhuswamy) had said it in another context. I'll speak with him. As the context was different, there was no need to misinterpret it. He had specifically addressed some cooperative-related issues. Everything is fine; there is no issue," Bommai said while talking to reporters.

When informed that several of his cabinet colleagues are upset and criticising Madhuswamy, he stated, "I will speak to all of them..."

"We're not running a government; we're just managing, pulling through for the next 7-8 months," Madhuswamy can be heard telling Bhaskar in response to his complaints about a cooperative bank and some farmers' issues.

While responding to the social worker's complaint over the phone, the Minister can be heard expressing "helplessness" over Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar's "inaction."

Madhuswamy can be heard saying, "I am aware of these issues. I've brought this to Somashekhar's attention. He's not doing anything. "What should I do?"

In response, Somashekar hit out at Madhuswamy's remarks, saying, "He (Madhuswamy) believes he is the only intelligent person; he needs to get that out of his head first."

Before making such a statement, Madhuswamy should resign from the Ministry, according to Minister Munirathna.

"He is part of the government and participates in every cabinet matter, so he has a share in it... being in a responsible position and making such statements is not right; it is not befitting to his seniority," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

