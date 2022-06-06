IRCTC increases limit of online booking of tickets; know details here

Railways has increased the maximum number of tickets that may be booked in a month by a user ID that is not Aadhaar-linked from 6 to 12. On the other hand, the restriction for Aadhaar-linked user IDs has been increased from 12 to 24 tickets per month, with one of the passengers in the ticket to be bought being verified through Aadhaar.

The Indian Railways said on Monday that the limit for booking online tickets through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website and app has been increased.

Railways has increased the maximum number of tickets that may be booked in a month by a user ID that is not Aadhaar-linked from 6 to 12. On the other hand, the restriction for Aadhaar-linked user IDs has been increased from 12 to 24 tickets per month, with one of the passengers in the ticket to be bought being verified through Aadhaar.

Currenlty, users can book a maximum of six tickets per month on the IRCTC website/app using a user ID that is not connected to Aadhaar. Users linked to Aadhaar can book up to 12 tickets per month on the IRCTC website/app, according to the statement. One of the passengers on the ticket must be verified by Aadhaar.

Also Read | IRCTC hack: Want to get a confirmed tatkal ticket? Here are some tips

"At the moment, a maximum of six tickets can be booked online on the IRCTC website/app in a month by a user ID that is not Aadhaar linked, and a maximum of twelve tickets can be booked online on the IRCTC website/app by a user ID that is Aadhaar linked and that one of the passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar," the Ministry of Railways stated in a notification.

Also Read | IRCTC to charge for extra luggage? Know Indian Railways' new rules; details here

The Ministry of Railways recently encouraged travellers not to travel with extra baggage in trains via its official Twitter feed. The ministry stated in a Hindi tweet that travelling with additional luggage reduces the fun of the journey by half! Do not go by train with more bags. If you have extra luggage, go to the parcel office and book it.

The railroads have announced a new policy under which, like flying travellers, train passengers would be charged for carrying extra luggage.