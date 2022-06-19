Finance Ministry issues new flight instructions for government employees; all you need to know

Only three authorised travel agents, Balmer Lawrie & Co, Ashok Travel & Tours, and IRCTC, are currently allowed to sell flight tickets to government personnel.

The Finance Ministry has instructed government employees to choose the 'lowest cost available' on their entitled travel class and buy air tickets at least three weeks before their departure date for trips and LTC to cut unnecessary spending.

Employees should book only one ticket for each leg of planned travel, make bookings even if the tour itinerary is still being approved, and avoid "unnecessary cancellations," according to the Ministry.

According to the new instructions for purchasing plane tickets on the government account, any booking made less than 72 hours before intended travel on tour or any cancellation made less than 24 hours before planned travel will need the employee to submit a self-declared justification.

"Employees are to choose flights with the Best Available Fare on their entitled travel class, which is the cheapest fare available at the time of booking, ideally for non-stop flight in a given slot," according to a Department of Expenditure office bulletin.

Tickets for all employees on a single tour should be purchased through a single travel agent, and no charges or fees should be paid to these booking agents, according to the instructions.

"Employees are recommended to book aircraft tickets at least 21 days before their scheduled trip or LTC travel to take advantage of the most attractive pricing and reduce the impact on the exchequer," it stated.

According to the revised directive, employees were also encouraged to book tickets digitally through the self-booking tool/online booking website/portal of the three authorised travel agents.

As the instructions read, "Employees should purchase only one ticket for each leg of their journey. It is not permitted to possess more than one ticket. However, in the event of unusual emergencies or exceptional situations, a maximum of two tickets for alternative flights in different time slots for the same leg of the trip may be booked with a self-declared reason."

When ordering a ticket through an unlicensed travel agent or website is inevitable, the relaxation can only be granted by an officer with the level of joint secretary or higher.

The expenditure department also requested that all ministries and departments pay their travel agents within 30 days of the journey's completion and that officers produce a certificate/undertaking certifying their travel within 72 hours of the journey's completion.

It stated that ministries must pay all previous outstanding travel agent debts by August 31, 2022, and that no mileage points will be awarded for travel on government accounts.

The Ministry is looking to reduce unnecessary spending because fiscal expenses are already high due to excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel, customs duty reductions on some commodities, higher fertiliser subsidies, and a free food scheme for the poor.



