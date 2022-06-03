IRCTC to charge for extra luggage? Know Indian Railways' new rules; details here

The Ministry of Railways recently encouraged travellers not to travel with extra baggage in trains via its official Twitter feed. The ministry stated in a Hindi tweet that travelling with additional luggage reduces the fun of the journey by half! Do not go by train with more bags. If you have extra luggage, go to the parcel office and book it.

Prepare to incur a fine if you are caught travelling with excess luggage on Indian railroads. For decades, the railroads were sympathetic toward individuals travelling with excess baggage, but it has recently announced a new policy that specifies that, similar to air travel, train passengers would have to pay for carrying additional luggage.

How much luggage will be permitted without being charged extra?

Up to 70 kilogrammes is allowed for free in AC first class, and 50 kg in AC second class. Carrying luggage of up to 40 kilogrammes is permitted in the AC 3-tier sleeper, AC chair car, and sleeper class. The limit for 2-class is up to 25 kilogrammes. The minimal baggage fee is Rs 30.

How do I reserve luggage?

Luggage that will be transported by the same train as you should be delivered to the luggage office at the booking station at least 30 minutes before the departure time. Passengers can also reserve their luggage while purchasing their tickets.

"Luggage that is not securely packed will not be accepted for booking and carriage unless the sender or his authorised representative executes a forwarding note and records such faults or faulty packing," according to a notification.

Penalty for transporting unbooked luggage

According to the notification, if a passenger is discovered with unbooked or partially booked luggage weighing more than the permitted weight, the excess unbooked weight exceeding the free luggage allowance is charged at six times the luggage scale rate, rather than six times the scale -R as previously. "However, if unbooked or partially booked luggage is identified that is more than the free allowed but within the marginal allowance, it is charged at 1.5 times the luggage scale rate," the notification said.