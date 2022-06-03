Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IRCTC to charge for extra luggage? Know Indian Railways' new rules; details here

    The Ministry of Railways recently encouraged travellers not to travel with extra baggage in trains via its official Twitter feed. The ministry stated in a Hindi tweet that travelling with additional luggage reduces the fun of the journey by half! Do not go by train with more bags. If you have extra luggage, go to the parcel office and book it.

    IRCTC to charge for extra luggage Know Indian Railways new rules details here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 3, 2022, 5:33 PM IST

    Prepare to incur a fine if you are caught travelling with excess luggage on Indian railroads. For decades, the railroads were sympathetic toward individuals travelling with excess baggage, but it has recently announced a new policy that specifies that, similar to air travel, train passengers would have to pay for carrying additional luggage.

    The Ministry of Railways recently encouraged travellers not to travel with extra baggage in trains via its official Twitter feed. The ministry stated in a Hindi tweet that travelling with additional luggage reduces the fun of the journey by half! Do not go by train with more bags. If you have extra luggage, go to the parcel office and book it.

    How much luggage will be permitted without being charged extra?

    Up to 70 kilogrammes is allowed for free in AC first class, and 50 kg in AC second class. Carrying luggage of up to 40 kilogrammes is permitted in the AC 3-tier sleeper, AC chair car, and sleeper class. The limit for 2-class is up to 25 kilogrammes. The minimal baggage fee is Rs 30.

    Also Read | The new Pamban bridge: 5 things to know about this engineering marvel

    How do I reserve luggage?

    Luggage that will be transported by the same train as you should be delivered to the luggage office at the booking station at least 30 minutes before the departure time. Passengers can also reserve their luggage while purchasing their tickets.

    "Luggage that is not securely packed will not be accepted for booking and carriage unless the sender or his authorised representative executes a forwarding note and records such faults or faulty packing," according to a notification.

    Also Read | Indian Railways introduces 'baby berths' as Mother's day gift

    Penalty for transporting unbooked luggage

    According to the notification, if a passenger is discovered with unbooked or partially booked luggage weighing more than the permitted weight, the excess unbooked weight exceeding the free luggage allowance is charged at six times the luggage scale rate, rather than six times the scale -R as previously. "However, if unbooked or partially booked luggage is identified that is more than the free allowed but within the marginal allowance, it is charged at 1.5 times the luggage scale rate," the notification said.

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2022, 5:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    targeted killings Kashmiri Pandits are known for carrying pens, not taking guns into their hands snt

    'Kashmiri Pandits are known for carrying pens, not taking guns into their hands'

    Delhi HC to DGCA Strict action against passengers for not wearing masks maintaining hygiene norms gcw

    Delhi HC to DGCA: Strict action against passengers for not wearing masks, maintaining hygiene norms

    Hyderabad 17 year old girl gangraped inside car while returning from party gcw

    Hyderabad: 17-year-old girl gangraped inside car while returning from party

    Is affordability a reason why Indians cannot maintain a healthy diet gcw

    Is affordability a reason why Indians cannot maintain a healthy diet?

    Dont politicise 'unfortunate' killing of Sidhu Moose Wala, says Kejriwal snt

    Don't politicise 'unfortunate' killing of Sidhu Moose Wala, says Kejriwal

    Recent Stories

    Post Sidhu Moose Wala murder, Urfi Javed gets disturbing, hate comments (Read on) RBA

    Post Sidhu Moose Wala murder, Urfi Javed gets disturbing, hate comments (Read on)

    targeted killings Kashmiri Pandits are known for carrying pens, not taking guns into their hands snt

    'Kashmiri Pandits are known for carrying pens, not taking guns into their hands'

    WhatsApp working on 'New Unread Chats Filter' for Desktop Beta - adt

    WhatsApp working on 'New Unread Chats Filter' for Desktop Beta

    5 upcoming WhatsApp features that one can expect in 2022 gcw

    5 upcoming WhatsApp features that one can expect in 2022

    Tesla pauses all hiring worldwide Elon Musk says need to cut staff by 10 per cent gcw

    Tesla pauses all hiring worldwide, Elon Musk says need to cut staff by 10%

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon