    Insta-scam alert: Cyber crooks resort to 'digital begging' to buy luxury bikes!

    A new online fraud scheme targets social media users by soliciting donations for expensive bicycles. Scammers exploit emotions, pocketing funds instead of purchasing bikes. Victims risk identity theft via QR codes or links provided. Cautionary measures include verifying campaign authenticity and refraining from clicking on suspicious links or QR codes.

    Insta-scam alert: Cyber crooks resort to 'digital begging' to buy luxury bikes!
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 16, 2024, 9:57 AM IST

    In a concerning trend on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook, a new form of online fraud has emerged, preying on the generosity of unsuspecting users. This deceptive scheme involves individuals requesting donations under the guise of purchasing expensive bicycles, exploiting emotions to dupe users into sending money.

    The scam operates by individuals uploading photos of high-end bikes, accompanied by a plea for donations of as little as one rupee towards purchasing the showcased bicycle. While seemingly harmless at first glance, this tactic tugs at the heartstrings of compassionate individuals who may feel inclined to contribute to the cause.

    However, the reality behind these solicitations is far from noble. Instead of using the collected funds to purchase the advertised bikes, scammers pocket the money for personal gain. What's more troubling is that some perpetrators have set excessive fundraising targets, claiming to require sums upwards of three to five lakh rupees to acquire their desired bike.

    To further deceive victims, these fraudsters provide QR codes and links through which users can conveniently send their donations. Unknown to many, clicking on these links or scanning the QR codes could compromise personal and financial information, potentially leading to identity theft or unauthorized access to bank accounts.

    To avoid becoming a victim of such scams, social media users must exercise caution before engaging in online transactions or making donations. Checking the credibility of the individual or organization behind the fundraising campaign, refraining from clicking on suspicious links or QR codes, and verifying the authenticity of the cause can help mitigate the risk of falling victim to fraud.

     

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2024, 10:03 AM IST
