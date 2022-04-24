Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Informed Centre: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleges attack by Shiv Sena workers

    The BJP leader Kirit Somaiya made a fierce claim stating that nearly 100 Shiv Sena workers attacked him outside the Mumbai police station on Saturday night. 
     

    Informed Centre: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleges attack by Shiv Sena workers - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 24, 2022, 2:28 PM IST

    In a high voltage drama in Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena political war has escalated to another state due to the loudspeakers and Hanuman Chalisa. The BJP leader Kirit Somaiya made a fierce claim stating that nearly 100 Shiv Sena workers attacked him outside a Mumbai police station on Saturday night when he visited to meet the MP-MLA couple named Rana. Navneet Kaur, an Amravati MP, and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, were arrested on Saturday evening after giving a 'warning' to the chief minister to chant 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside his Bandra residence, 'Matoshree.'

    As per reports, Somaiya stated that he has informed the home secretary at the Centre of the attack. And they have sought a report on the attack. He added that a representative delegation would visit Delhi and meet the officials there. After the attack, he tweed a video and updated about his health. He claimed that stones were pelted, targetting his car, and Mumbai Police did not offer to help; however, police have filed a complaint regarding the incident. 

     

    Commenting on the happening, Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut stated that the Kirit Somaiya is accused in the INS Vikrant case. He misled the nation. If the public has expressed its displeasure with such individuals, then the BJP should not be pained. The people of Maharashtra would not forgive such people, as per reports. 

    On April 7, the Trombay police filed a first information report (FIR) against Somaiya and his son Neil for allegedly misappropriating Rs. 57 crore was raised through crowdfunding to preserve the INS Vikrant from being scrapped. An ex-serviceman made the complaint that led to the filing of the FIR.

    On Saturday, the BJP leader, visited the police station to show his support for the charged Rana couple. The city witnessed a huge drama on the second consecutive day when hundreds of Shiv Sainiks protested outside Rana's home. 

    Rana and his wife were arrested for inciting the public, despite their announcement to back off. 

    The Ranas has been charged under Indian Penal Code 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups based on religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony), Indian Penal Code 34 (common intention), and Maharashtra Police Act section 135 (violation of prohibitory orders of police).

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2022, 2:28 PM IST
