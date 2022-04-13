Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bombay High Court grants pre-arrest bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya over INS Vikrant case

    On April 10, the Maharashtra state government transferred the case to the EOW of the Mumbai Police.

    Mumbai, First Published Apr 13, 2022, 4:33 PM IST

    Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted pre-arrest bail to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya over the alleged misappropriation of funds to conserve the INS Vikrant warship. The development came after two days when Somaiya was denied anticipatory bail in the same connection by the Sessions court, pressing him to encourage the High Court. 

    Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is interrogating Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya for allegedly failing to submit Rs 57 crore collected through crowdfunding with the Maharashtra Raj Bhavan to preserve the INS Vikrant from scrapping. On April 7, the Trombay Police registered an FIR against Somaiya and his son under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), based on a complaint filed by a former Army officer. 

    While the drive to gather donations to save INS Vikrant happened in 2013-14, the matter has recently resurfaced as Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, whose family is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged money-laundering case, cited the case.

    Following the same, the BJP leader has refused all the allegations against him and his son.

    Also Read: 'Will question Centre over Somaiya's location': Maharashtra HM on missing Kirit Somaiya over INS Vikrant case

    Also Read: 'Jail confirmed': Sanjay Raut after case lodged against BJP leader and his son in INS Vikrant case

    Also Read: Where's the money?: Sanjay Raut slams BJP's Kirit Somaiya over INS Vikrant fund

