    'Will question Centre over Somaiya's location': Maharashtra HM on missing Kirit Somaiya over INS Vikrant case

    Author
    Aditi T
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 12, 2022, 2:46 PM IST

    Maharashtra Home Ministre Dilip Walse Patil stated on Tuesday that the state government would ask the Centre about the location of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya, who has CISF protection and is facing a cheating case in Mumbai. 

    Last week, Mumbai police filed a case against the BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya based on a complaint lodged by a former Army personnel.

    Sanjay Raut, the Shiv Sena MP, accused the Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya of misappropriating nearly Rs 57 crores of crowdfunded money to save the warship INS Vikrant, which was scrapped in 2014. 

    The Sena leader has recently accused the BJP leader of fleeing from the state, fearing the arrest. Raut claimed that Somaiya is hiding in a BJP ruled state; it must be Gujarat or Goa. However, the BJP leader denied all allegations. 

    When reporters asked the state Home Minister regarding the same, he responded by stating that the state govt would write to the Centre questioning the location of Somaiya. He said, "We will question the Centre; where is the person who has your security?"

    While on another question, Pati stated that it is easy to raise allegations against others when asked about Somaiya being the bitter critic of the state government, Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra. 

    The Minister added that when allegations are made against the person, they don't wish to face it. It is certainly not a sign of bravery. 

    Session cour on Monday refused the anticipatory bail plea of Kirit Somaiya in link with the case against him.

    The BJP politician and his son had applied to the court for pre-arrest bail, fearing arrest.
     

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2022, 2:59 PM IST
